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A 19-year-old drug dealer has been jailed after police discovered a Kinder Egg containing 10 wraps of cocaine hidden in his pocket during a roadside search in South Wales.

Body-worn camera footage released by South Wales Police captures the moment officers confronted Corey Sutton after stopping to investigate a vehicle already known to them for suspected drug dealing.

The video has since circulated widely on social media, drawing attention to the unusual hiding place used for the Class A drugs.

The incident unfolded while officers were carrying out a mobile patrol in Tonyrefail, Rhondda. After identifying the vehicle, police spoke to Sutton and carried out a search under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

During the search, officers located a Kinder Egg capsule concealed inside Sutton's zipped pocket. As the discovery was made, Sutton immediately protested, saying: 'It's not mine'.

An officer replied: 'It's in your zip pocket'.

When another officer asked: 'What is it?' Sutton responded: 'It's a Kinder Egg, boys'.

Inside the plastic capsule, officers found 10 small bags containing cocaine, prompting Sutton's arrest at the scene.

Phone Messages Revealed Wider Cocaine Supply Operation

Police investigations extended beyond the drugs recovered during the search. Officers examined Sutton's mobile phone and uncovered what they described as a substantial number of messages linking him to the supply of Class A drugs across the local area.

The evidence formed part of the prosecution case against Sutton, who was later convicted of being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession with intent to supply cocaine and possession of cocaine.

At Swansea Crown Court on Wednesday, 8 July, Sutton, of Tonyrefail, was sentenced to two years and four months in a Young Offenders Institution.

Following the sentencing, Police Constable Adam Lewis said: 'Corey Sutton was caught in the act while trying to sell his drugs onto the streets of Rhondda.

He is now going to prison for almost three years – a very costly price to pay, which shows that dealing Class A drugs is just not worth it. Our officers will find you and you will go to prison.'

South Wales Police has continued to target organised drug supply through intelligence-led patrols, stop-and-search powers and the examination of mobile phones and digital evidence.

The force says such investigations often expose wider networks involved in the distribution of Class A drugs, including cocaine, which remains one of the UK's most commonly trafficked illegal substances.

Kinder Egg Capsules Have Featured in Previous Drug Trafficking Cases

While the discovery may appear unusual, it is not the first time criminals have used Kinder Egg capsules to conceal illegal drugs. In 2015, police in Cambridge recovered a Kinder Egg capsule containing cocaine and heroin after officers spotted Jerome McGibbon in an area known for drug activity.

After being released on bail, McGibbon repeated the same method and was arrested again.

Law enforcement agencies say small plastic capsules are sometimes used because they are compact, waterproof and easy to conceal inside clothing or bags. However, police stress that such tactics rarely prevent detection, particularly when officers have prior intelligence and supporting digital evidence.

The latest case highlights how routine patrols, roadside searches and mobile phone analysis continue to play a key role in disrupting local drug supply networks.