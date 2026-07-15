Police investigating the death of former Conservative minister and Reform UK spokesperson Ann Widdecombe believe the main suspect travelled about 270 miles from South Yorkshire to her Devon home before the fatal attack. Detectives have been granted an additional seven days to question the 28-year-old man after his arrest under terrorism legislation.

Counter Terrorism Policing said Widdecombe died in a 'brutal' and 'targeted attack', although Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor stressed the case has not been formally declared a terrorist incident. Police said the murder and counter-terrorism investigations are continuing in parallel while detectives work to establish the suspect's motivation.

Investigators believe Widdecombe was attacked at her home in Haytor Vale, Devon, on 8 July shortly after completing several media appearances. Officers are examining the planning and preparation behind the attack while analysing digital evidence and interviewing witnesses to establish the motive.

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Timeline Charts Suspect's 270-Mile Journey

Detectives said CCTV footage captured the suspect leaving his home in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, at 7.51am on 8 July before travelling about 270 miles to Haytor Vale, where Widdecombe had lived for around 18 years. At 8.05am, the 78-year-old appeared live on TalkTV, where she defended Reform UK leader Nigel Farage over questions surrounding the party's finances. Later that morning, she recorded an interview with Christian broadcaster TWR-UK, which investigators said concluded at about 12.10pm.

Police believe the fatal attack took place at about 12.30pm, roughly 20 minutes after the interview ended. Messages later obtained by ITV News showed a Channel 5 producer attempting to contact Widdecombe shortly afterwards regarding a planned television appearance, but she did not respond.

Emergency services discovered Widdecombe's body at her home the following morning after concerns were raised for her welfare.

Police Examine Planning and Possible Motive

The suspect was arrested in Rotherham on 11 July on suspicion of murder before being re-arrested under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act, allowing detectives additional time to question him while enquiries continue.

Speaking outside New Scotland Yard, Taylor described the killing as a 'brutal' and 'targeted attack' but said police were keeping an open mind about the motive and had not formally declared the case a terrorist incident.

🚨 WATCH: Ann Widdecombe's murder suspect taking out his bins on Saturday - 3 days after her murder pic.twitter.com/oYkQ4fWxCi — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) July 13, 2026

Taylor said detectives were examining the planning, preparation and possible motive behind the attack while carrying out digital forensic examinations and interviewing witnesses. He also declined to comment on whether investigators were considering any other public figures as potential targets, saying all lines of inquiry remained open.

Police believe the suspect acted alone and are not currently seeking anyone else in connection with the investigation.

Forensic Searches Continue in Devon

Road closures remained in place around Haytor Vale on Tuesday as forensic officers continued examining the scene and gathering evidence. Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez also defended the force's handling of the investigation after questions were raised about why the inquiry was initially led by the local force before being transferred to Counter Terrorism Policing. She said it was not unusual for major investigations to change direction as new evidence emerged and expressed confidence that officers had responded professionally throughout the case.

Police said investigators were continuing to analyse electronic devices, CCTV footage and witness statements as they worked to establish the planning, preparation and motive behind the attack. Officers have not identified a motive and say all lines of inquiry remain open.