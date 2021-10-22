Following the huge success of Wix in no-coding web design, another Israeli company, Storycards, led by engagement guru Gil Rabbi will bring no-coding to online customer engagement.

It is expected that a more level playing field will be created in the sense that online engagement experiences can be created by users without technical skills.

We all know Wix, the company that introduced us to the world of website builders, and opened up the NO CODE world to us all. Although in the past we all had to use services of web development companies, today we use platforms that allow us to create websites easily and simply without any technical knowledge.

Online engagement is about to become proliferated through a no-coding solution:

Now a new Israeli startup, Storycards, is making a bold attempt to do the same but in the world of engagement, so on Storycards you can't create a regular website, Storycards focuses on products that create engagement with users such as trivia, quizzes, forms and more. These engagement assets can then be embedded in any website - and unlike Youtube and Slideshare by comparison, it can be highly interactive and will contain no 3rd-party ads at all.

The Storycards Technology founded by Gil Rabbi, who is considered one of the Israeli experts in creating digital products that improve engagement. His main specialty over the last decade has been how to make users stay longer on sites and apps, making them more involved in content, while on the other hand he allows website and apps owners to get more information about their users.

Rabbi began his career in 2003, where during his military service he established a system that engaged soldiers who came to enlist and actually improved the speed and time it takes for each new soldier to join the Israeli army. Immediately afterwards, he established his Tel Aviv based Rabbi Interactive Technology Agency.

Over the past decade, Rabbi developed products that engaged over 5 million people every month, including products for Eurovision and the Rising Star TV format that enabled hundreds of thousands of viewers to participate in real-time.

Rabbi was chosen among the most influential people under 40 in the 40 under Forty list for 2018, and for one of the 100 most influential people in the digital fields in 2016, after the global Amazon website published a review of the products he developed.

In 2019, in an extraordinary move, he managed to create, together with 2 other soldiers from the Israeli intelligence unit, a technology in which he creates communication between mobile devices without using cellular reception or Internet connection. The technology reached its peak when the company managed to create a communication between more than 600K mobile phones at the Israeli Festigal show using only sound waves. The very same technology is offered for use these days by Crowdr, a company owned by Rabbi.

Now, Rabbi is launching Storycards, for Rabbi,and perhaps also for website publishers and app owners, it is actually his biggest digital move so far.

Rabbi put all the knowledge he accumulated over the years in his companies into creating a platform that allows anyone without any designing or development knowledge to produce digital products that creates engagement with it's users. Which means any brand or website can create smart products and improve its communication with users without any technological knowledge.

Storycards is the world's first editor to build professional and custom engagement products in a completely visual canvas with no code.

"Our vision is to enable anyone to use our knowledge automatically through the platform we have created without having to use the services we have provided to our customers around the world over the past decade." says Rabbi.

"In 2018, we felt we were repeating the same work with similar development logic, but with a different user experience and design for each client. We knew there must be a better way to streamline our work.

Our disappointment with the existing products in the market led us to start developing an internal platform for creating engagement products. The platform was so successful internally, we decided to share this solution with others."

Final take: Next-level technology will bring futuristic online engagement

The advantage of Storycards apart from the ability to create the products without the need for development, is the artificial intelligence. Basically the platform has the ability to give feedback on how to improve the product and how to increase the level of engagement with the site users. Storycards will give a score for the product you have created on the platform, show you what users are doing with it and what should be improved, in real time.

Watch The Storycards Video:



Storycards website:

https://story-cards.com