An emergency room nurse has sparked an online debate after alleging that a colleague delayed pain medication for a severely injured patient because he was wearing a Make America Great Again (MAGA) hat.

In a video shared online, the nurse claimed the patient had been stabbed and beaten with a bat, leaving him with compound fractures in both legs. He alleged that the colleague refused to promptly administer prescribed pain relief after making a remark about the patient's political affiliation.

Nurse Describes Alleged Two-Hour Pain Medication Delay

The nurse, who describes himself as a travelling trauma nurse, said the patient had bilateral compound fractures of the tibias, meaning both shinbones were broken, with the fractures extending through the skin. He also alleged the patient had suffered stab wounds and other injuries after being attacked with a bat.

According to his account, he overheard a colleague saying the patient could wait for his pain medication because he was wearing a MAGA hat.

WOAH 🚨 American nurse is whistleblowing saying he sees “liberal nurses” not giving the correct care to conservatives. Even delaying pain medications, withholding blood and emergency treatments



“Today was the first day that I was sick to my f*cking stomach, and I’ve heard… pic.twitter.com/YaBLydK5u4 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) November 27, 2026

He claimed he subsequently observed the colleague for approximately two hours while the patient remained without the reported pain relief. He said an order for Dilaudid had been placed, but the nurse continued attending to other patients and eating her food.

The nurse also said an attending physician later ordered 100 micrograms of fentanyl. However, his account does not establish when either medication was ultimately administered.

He claimed he eventually offered to take over the patient's care despite already having six other patients assigned to him.

What Are Dilaudid and Fentanyl?

Dilaudid is the brand name for hydromorphone, a prescription opioid used to manage pain severe enough to require opioid treatment when alternative options are inadequate.

The US Food and Drug Administration warns that injectable hydromorphone can cause serious respiratory depression, particularly when treatment begins or doses increase. Patients therefore require appropriate monitoring and individually determined dosing.

Fentanyl is another potent opioid used in medical settings to manage severe pain. Its administration also requires careful dosing and monitoring because of the risk of respiratory depression.

Nurse Also Raises Concerns About Patient's Other Emergency Treatment

Beyond the alleged delay in pain relief, the nurse described the patient as requiring additional emergency treatment. The nurse described the patient as a 'Level 1 trauma' case, characterising him as the highest-priority patient in the nurse's workload.

Under the American College of Surgeons' trauma centre standards, Level I facilities must be equipped to provide comprehensive trauma care for patients with serious injuries, supported by adequate resources and personnel.

However, the hospital involved in the alleged incident has not been identified, so its trauma centre designation cannot be independently verified.

Social Media Users Debate Alleged Political Bias in Healthcare

The allegations prompted healthcare workers and other users to discuss whether political beliefs should influence patient treatment.

One user, who identified themselves as a retired emergency room and trauma nurse, said they had treated patients from different backgrounds without allowing personal beliefs to affect their professional responsibilities.

I'm a retired ER/trauma nurse. Over the years I treated murderers, rapists, pedophiles, and people who practiced bestiality, along with gay, lesbian, and transgender patients and everyone in between. I never once treated anyone differently. I took an oath, and I stand by it. From… — ADDLEPATED DSF (@DSFisAddlepated) November 28, 2026

Others questioned the account's timeline. One commenter with experience transporting trauma patients argued that a severely injured person arriving at a Level I trauma centre would typically receive immediate assessment and attention.

"a patient who had bilateral compound fractures of the tibia in both legs. Bilateral meaning both legs. And also who had gotten stabbed" and open fractures at that.



I'd be surprised if this type of patient was brought in wearing much of anything let alone a hat.



Having had my… — Jeevan Singh (@bearsingh88) November 28, 2026

Meanwhile, another self-identified nurse said they had encountered healthcare workers openly expressing political views and did not doubt that the alleged incident could have happened.

Im a nurse. I know some openly liberal nurses. I dont doubt this for one second. — LA Renee (@LARenee01) November 27, 2026

Other commenters called for suspected misconduct to be reported to hospital administrators and state nursing regulators.

What Remains Unverified

The nurse has not identified the hospital or the state where the alleged incident occurred. The patient's identity, current condition and medical records have also not been made public.

There is no independent confirmation that the colleague delayed medication because of the patient's political views, nor has the alleged withholding of other treatments been established.

The nurse said he reported the incident to hospital management and intended to contact the state nursing board. However, no public confirmation of an investigation or disciplinary action has been identified.

The allegations remain based on the nurse's account. The accused colleague and hospital have not been identified, and neither has publicly responded to the allegations.