New York City lawmakers are seeking to stop restaurants from throwing live lobsters, crabs and other crustaceans into boiling water, citing concerns about animal suffering and scientific research suggesting the creatures can experience pain. A newly introduced City Council bill would prohibit the practice in food service establishments. However, restaurants would still be allowed to serve popular seafood dishes if they prepared them using other methods.

NYC Bill Targets Restaurants Boiling Lobsters and Crabs Alive

Introduction 1188-2026, sponsored by City Council members Oswald Feliz and Harvey Epstein, was introduced on 19 November and referred to the Committee on Health.

The proposed legislation would prohibit food service establishments, including restaurants, from placing live crustaceans into boiling liquid to cook them. Its definition covers aquatic invertebrates belonging to the crustacean group, including lobsters and crabs intended for human consumption.

The measure would not prevent restaurants from selling lobster or crab dishes altogether. Instead, establishments would have to use alternative preparation methods that do not involve placing the animals alive into boiling water.

The proposal also covers other crustaceans, meaning its potential reach extends beyond the two seafood varieties specifically mentioned in the headline.

Why NYC Lawmakers Want to Stop Boiling Live Crustaceans

Animal welfare concerns are central to the proposed restriction, with the bill's sponsors pointing to scientific studies suggesting that lobsters and crabs experience significant pain when boiled alive without first being stunned.

A memorandum supporting the legislation argues that the city should address the suffering associated with the cooking practice. It also points to countries that have introduced restrictions on boiling crustaceans alive.

However, the question of whether crustaceans experience pain remains a subject of scientific discussion. Researchers have examined their behavioural and physiological responses to potentially harmful situations, but experts have disagreed over how these responses should be interpreted.

The proposal brings that debate into New York's restaurant industry, where boiling live lobsters and crabs has traditionally been used as a cooking method.

Restaurants Could Face Fines Under Proposed Lobster Ban

The legislation sets out financial penalties for establishments that fail to comply if the measure becomes law.

Restaurants would receive a warning for a first violation, with no monetary penalty imposed. Subsequent violations could result in civil fines of up to $100 (£76.30) per offence.

If approved and enacted, the proposed local law would take effect 180 days after becoming law.

The relatively modest penalties would nevertheless introduce a new requirement for food businesses that currently prepare crustaceans by placing them alive into boiling liquid.

What Happens Next to NYC's Live Lobster Boiling Bill?

The proposal has not yet become law. Following its introduction on 19 November, it was referred to the City Council's Committee on Health for consideration.

It must still pass through the city's legislative process before any restrictions can take effect. Until then, restaurants are not subject to the proposed prohibition.

If enacted, the legislation would require affected establishments to reconsider how they prepare live crustaceans, while allowing lobster and crab dishes to remain on their menus.

The proposal adds to ongoing debates over animal welfare and food preparation, raising questions about how restaurants balance traditional cooking practices with changing expectations around the treatment of animals.