The sitting UFC middleweight champion has been shut out of the most politically charged fight card in American history, and he believes his own unfiltered mouth cost him the spot.

With UFC Freedom 250 set for 14 June 2026 on the South Lawn of the White House, Sean Strickland, once among Donald Trump's most vocal sporting allies, now finds himself on the outside looking in. His exclusion, which he has publicly linked to his criticisms of Israel and the Epstein scandal, traces a remarkable arc: from ringside photo opportunities with the president to apparent persona non grata status at the administration's marquee sporting event.

The fallout has been building since August 2025, and it appears to have cost a sitting middleweight champion his place at the most prominent fight card the sport has ever staged.

The Epstein Remark That Changed Everything

The most quoted moment in this saga came in December 2025, when Strickland appeared on a livestream with internet personality Adin Ross and was asked about fighting at the White House. His answer was immediate and unvarnished. 'I think I'd wanna do the White House if there was some kind of inclusion for fans,' Strickland said. 'But like, just to go hang out with the f---ing Epstein list? I'm good, dog. I'm good, dude.'

The remark landed during a particularly fraught moment for the Trump administration. The Department of Justice had just released files, including flight logs, documents, and images, connected to Jeffrey Epstein and his network, following Trump's signing of the bipartisan Epstein Files Transparency Act. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer had urged colleagues to take legal action over the DOJ's heavily redacted, incremental release of the records.

The comment drew immediate attention given Strickland's previous status as a high-profile Trump backer. Just weeks earlier, in November 2024, he had posted a photograph with the president captioned 'Absolute legend! Can't wait to see the next four years.'

Sean Strickland says he is not interested in participating in the UFC White House event:



"Just to go hang out with the fucking Epstein list? I'm good, dude." pic.twitter.com/snExlWI5DJ — FactPost (@factpostnews) December 19, 2025

A Break Over Israel and a Censored Post-Fight Jab

The Epstein remark was only the most recent rupture in a relationship that had been deteriorating throughout 2025. As early as June 2025, Strickland had taken aim at Trump over the ongoing Iran–Israel conflict, writing on X: 'America doesn't want to be involved in Israel's war...... This is not our war. We don't want it. You were elected by the people. Listen to the people who elected you. WE DO NOT WANT THIS!!!!'

By August 2025, he drew what he called a 'line in the sand' over MAGA's ties to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), writing: 'I can't believe I'm saying this but I will vote for a Democrat over an AIPAC Republican candidate. Four years of a Democrat sounds easier than a politician owned by a foreign government.'

The breaking point may have come on fight night itself. Following his upset victory over Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 328 on 9 May 2026, recapturing the middleweight championship, Strickland delivered a remark about AIPAC during his on-camera post-fight interview. Paramount+, which broadcast the event, censored the moment. The unedited clip circulated on social media, prompting widespread discussion about broadcaster self-censorship and political pressure. RT captured Strickland's precise words from the desk: 'Oh my God, what happened to my face. I look like I'm part of AIPAC.'

Frozen Out and Fully Aware

When the UFC Freedom 250 fight card was announced in March 2026, headlined by Ilia Topuria defending the lightweight title against Justin Gaethje, with Alex Pereira facing Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight belt, Strickland's name was absent. He had been quietly expecting as much. 'This is probably why me and the terrorist aren't getting booked on the white house card haha,' he posted on X on 9 March 2026, referring to himself and Chimaev in the same breath. He also attacked the card's international make-up: 'Let a bunch of foreigners fight in the white house. It's oddly fitting for this country.'

At a media scrum in April, asked directly whether the exclusion bothered him, Strickland was characteristically blunt. 'I mean, I don't know dude,' he said. 'I do make fun of Trump a lot. I mean, you know, the [Epstein clients/associates] list got a little weird.' He also stated he would ask Trump, if given the chance, to release the full and unredacted Epstein files.

By 31 May 2026, Strickland had shifted his crosshairs to Netanyahu, openly hoping the Israeli prime minister would attend Freedom 250. 'I hope Benjamin Netanyahu goes to UFC 250,' he posted. '..... It will set the record for the loudest public shaming.'

The Card, the Crowds and the Official Silence

UFC Freedom 250, for which construction on the South Lawn was already under way by 26 May 2026, carries a capacity of roughly 5,000 spectators, reduced from Trump's initial estimate of 25,000 for security reasons. UFC chief Dana White confirmed it will air on CBS. President Trump personally requested that heavyweight Derrick Lewis be added to the card, according to CBS Sports.

Strickland is not the only notable absence. At least 17 fighters were reportedly kept off the card, with Russian fighters including Petr Yan excluded on nationality grounds, per Sport Bible. But Strickland's case is categorically different: he is the reigning middleweight champion and a former vocal supporter of the president, overlooked without any stated reason. Neither the UFC nor the White House has publicly commented on his exclusion.

Read more Where Is Trump? Heart Stroke Theory Resurfaces as Neurologist Outlines Chilling Signs of Mental Decline Where Is Trump? Heart Stroke Theory Resurfaces as Neurologist Outlines Chilling Signs of Mental Decline

'I do make fun of Trump a lot,' Strickland acknowledged when pressed. For a fighter whose entire brand rests on saying exactly what he thinks regardless of consequence, the admission reads less like regret and more like a statement of principle.

UFC Freedom 250 takes place on 14 June 2026, Trump's 80th birthday, and the reigning middleweight champion will not be there.