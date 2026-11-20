President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. says the Philippines is exploring whether it could host commercial rocket launches for SpaceX, but any arrangement with Elon Musk's company remains at an early stage. The proposal puts the country's Pacific location and emerging space industry in focus.

Speaking in Shenzhen, China, on 20 November, Marcos said the Philippines was not seeking to replicate NASA or send astronauts to the Moon or Mars. Instead, he said it wanted to provide launch sites for operators seeking facilities in different parts of the world.

Marcos said the government was already in discussions with SpaceX, but announced no agreement, investment commitment or timetable. He also said local facilities could make it cheaper for the Philippines to put its own satellites into orbit.

PH AS SPACEX LAUNCH SITES?



Pres. Marcos says PH is looking into the possibility of entering the business of being launch sites of Elon Musk's SpaceX.



This was his response when asked about the two PH islands reportedly developed by Musk. | via @JervisManahan… — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) November 20, 2026

Cagayan Rocket Test Is a Separate Project

The country's immediate step towards developing launch capabilities is a demonstration project in Cagayan, not a SpaceX mission. The Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) said 10 of its engineers completed practical training in South Korea in October 2026. The training covered assembly, integration, and testing of a liquid-fuelled sounding rocket under the SIKLAB project.

The rocket and its ground-support equipment are due to be shipped to the Philippines for final assembly and testing. PhilSA is targeting an early 2027 demonstration carrying a locally developed payload weighing up to 2kg to an altitude of at least 5km.

This is not an orbital launch and will not put a satellite into orbit. The project involves South Korean launch-vehicle developer Perigee Aerospace, Inc., Philippine company Ascend International Gateway, Inc., the Department of Information and Communications Technology, and the Cagayan Economic Zone Authority.

PhilSA says the project will build local expertise and support the domestic space industry. It is also pursuing a public-private partnership for a Philippine spaceport.

Pacific Location Brings Potential and Safety Challenges

Marcos argued that the Philippines' position on the western edge of the Pacific could make it useful for launches travelling eastwards. He said that, if a rocket encountered a problem, debris would be more likely to fall into the sea than over populated areas.

Geography alone, however, cannot eliminate launch risks. Debris zones can extend across waters used by commercial vessels and fishing communities. PhilSA has issued advisories around foreign launches, warning people to stay clear of designated danger areas and suspected debris.

Regular commercial operations would require trajectory assessments, exclusion zones, and coordination with aviation and maritime authorities. Protecting coastal communities and people at sea would be central to any launch-site plan.

Marcos Has No Details on Musk's Reported Island Projects

The SpaceX discussions have attracted further attention after Philippine ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez said he had been told Musk was developing one or two islands in the Philippines. He did not identify the locations or provide details.

Marcos said he had no information about the reported developments. There is no public confirmation that Musk owns or is developing islands in the country, or that any alleged project is linked to SpaceX or a launch facility.

The Philippines has a legal foundation for expanding its space sector through the Philippine Space Act, which established PhilSA and set out objectives for space research, industry development, and international cooperation. Whether the Cagayan test, the country's location, and this early-stage interest can translate into a commercial launch business remains to be seen.