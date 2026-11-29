A bill to end child marriage in Ohio has stalled in the state Senate, after its Republican leader said his caucus was not ready to back it.

Senate President Rob McColley pointed to people who married before 18 and stayed together for decades. A child marriage survivor says she will keep fighting.

No Vote Despite Unanimous Committee Backing

Senate Bill 341 would set Ohio's minimum marriage age at 18 with no exceptions. It passed the Senate Judiciary Committee unanimously, and nobody publicly testified against it, Cleveland 19 reported.

But McColley said his Republican caucus is not prepared to vote for the bill. He said some senators know people who married before turning 18 and have remained married for decades, according to the station. His office did not respond to requests for comment.

Earlier this month, McColley told reporters he would personally support it. 'I would vote yes, but I also have to make sure that we have the support,' he said, News 5 Cleveland reported. He added that leaders would 'talk about it in caucus and see where it lands'.

Some religious activists have argued for exceptions in cases of teen pregnancy or for certain cultural groups, News 5 reported. The station added that several Republican senators have privately said they do not want to intervene in family matters.

'Another Black Mark'

The bill's sponsors, Democratic Sen. Bill DeMora and Republican Sen. Louis W. Blessing III, have accused the majority of blocking a popular measure.

DeMora said it was 'disappointing that a few members of the majority caucus will stop a bill to help young women', and accused them of hypocrisy. 'The fact that we haven't done it yet is just another black mark on the state of Ohio,' he told News 5.

Blessing said the bill has enough votes to pass. 'My argument would be: simply just call for a vote and let people vote your conscience on this,' he said.

Ohio tightened its marriage laws in 2019. Under current law, 17-year-olds can marry with a juvenile court's approval, as long as their spouse is no more than four years older.

More than 5,000 Ohio children have been married since 2000, according to the advocacy group Unchained At Last, which uses state health department data. As of June, 17 states had banned child marriage outright, the group said, the Ohio Capital Journal reported.

A Survivor's Fight

Stephanie Lowry, from northeast Ohio, has become one of the most visible campaigners for the bill. She says she became pregnant at 15 and that her mother made her marry the 19-year-old father when she was 16. She has also said he abused her.

By 17, she says, she was homeless with a nine-month-old baby, and could not file for divorce until she turned 18.

Lowry joined other survivors at the Ohio Statehouse on 10 November to urge lawmakers to act. 'I'm still here, and I'm still sharing to make sure no other minor gets trapped in these legal loopholes,' she said.

Even if the Senate passes the bill, it could face trouble in the House. Bills that do not pass by the end of the year would have to be reintroduced in the new General Assembly.

DeMora and Blessing plan to bring the bill back next year. Lowry says she will return to the Statehouse in January if it fails.