Police and Ministry of Defence personnel searched HMS Excellent in Portsmouth on Thursday morning after a reported bomb threat was made by telephone. No dangerous item was reported to have been found following the search.

The Royal Navy said the base remained fully operational as investigations continued. The information released so far does not establish whether the warning was genuine.

A Royal Navy spokesperson said: 'The security incident at HMS Excellent has now concluded following a search by police and Ministry of Defence personnel. The base remains fully operational and investigations into the incident are continuing.'

The Portsmouth News reported that the alert came at about 9.30 a.m. Sky News said military and civilian police had responded to what a source described as a security incident at the site, and that a cordon was put in place.

The Search at HMS Excellent

In an earlier statement, a Royal Navy spokesperson said: 'Police and Ministry of Defence personnel are currently responding to a security incident at HMS Excellent in Portsmouth.' BFBS Forces News reported that the call was made to the headquarters of the Royal Navy and that searches by police and Ministry of Defence personnel had identified no threat.

The Times reported that personnel were evacuated during the security response and that police and military staff searched the site for about three hours. Neither detail was included in the Royal Navy statement quoted above, and the service has not publicly provided a detailed account of the operation. It is not clear how many people were affected or whether the entire base was cleared.

The Royal Navy confirmed that the security incident had concluded but did not give further details about the search. The publicly available statements do not say whether any buildings or areas were excluded from the search or what prompted the call.

What Is Known About the Investigation

Some reports suggested the warning might have been a hoax. However, investigators have not publicly established who made the call, why it was made or whether the threat was genuine.

No suspect has been named, and the Royal Navy has not described the incident as a hoax. The investigation is continuing. No further information about possible arrests or investigative steps was included in the statements cited above.

Training on Whale Island

HMS Excellent is a Royal Navy training base on Whale Island in Portsmouth, offering a range of specialised training programmes to sailors. It houses Navy Command Headquarters, the Defence Diving School and the Phoenix Damage Repair Instructional Unit.

The Phoenix unit uses hydraulics to simulate ship movement and flooded compartments, allowing sailors to practise damage-control techniques in controlled training conditions. A purpose-built fire school on the island also replicates ship compartments so sailors can train in firefighting techniques in realistic conditions. The site therefore combines headquarters functions with specialist training.

From Gunnery School to Naval Base

The name dates to the 19th century, when hulks named HMS Excellent in Portsmouth Harbour served as the Royal Navy's school of gunnery. Whale Island itself was built using spoil from excavations for naval base docks and was greatly enlarged by landfill in the late 1800s.

The establishment moved ashore in 1891 as gunnery training needs grew. In the mid-1980s, it became part of the naval base, ceasing to be a separate establishment. It was recommissioned as HMS Excellent in 1994, after the closure of the old HMS Phoenix at Tipner and Horsea Island and the relocation of its firefighting and damage-control school to Whale Island.