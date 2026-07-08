Read more What Happened To K2 Airways' Boeing 737? Update Suggest Plane Disappears After Reporting Navigation Issues What Happened To K2 Airways' Boeing 737? Update Suggest Plane Disappears After Reporting Navigation Issues

Pakistani authorities were searching the Arabian Sea on Wednesday after a Boeing cargo aircraft disappeared while approaching Karachi, leaving five crew members unaccounted for and prompting a large-scale multi-agency rescue operation.

The K2 Airways freighter vanished after reporting a navigation system malfunction during a flight from Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates to Pakistan's largest city. Flight-tracking data later revealed unusual altitude changes before the aircraft stopped transmitting, although investigators have not determined what caused the disappearance.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed rescue agencies to accelerate search efforts, while the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) activated its Rescue Coordination Centre to coordinate the response. K2 Airways said it was fully co-operating with investigators. Boeing had not commented at the time of writing.

Navigation Problem Reported Moments Before Disappearance

According to the Pakistan Airports Authority, the crew reported a navigational system malfunction at approximately 9.18 p.m. Pakistan Standard Time while en route to Karachi.

Air traffic controllers at Karachi Area Control Centre attempted to assist the aircraft after receiving the report. Radar data subsequently showed significant changes in both altitude and heading before radio and radar contact was lost approximately 155 nautical miles west of Karachi.

Al Jazeera reported that the aircraft disappeared off the coast near Ormara, while India Today said it is believed to have gone missing south of the coastal town in Pakistan's Balochistan province. The location, combined with rough sea conditions, has complicated search efforts.

Authorities have not confirmed the aircraft's fate or announced whether any emergency signals, debris or other evidence have been recovered.

Flight Data Reveals Unusual Final Descent

Flight-tracking information published by Flightradar24 has offered the clearest public picture yet of the aircraft's final moments, although the company stresses that tracking data alone cannot establish the cause of an accident.

According to the data, the aircraft descended roughly 5,000 feet in less than a minute before climbing approximately 6,000 feet within about 30 seconds. It then entered a rapid descent from around 36,550 feet.

🚨 BREAKING: A Boeing 737-400 freighter has gone missing in the Indian Ocean, just past the Gulf of Oman, after taking off from the UAE



Flight tracking data shows an EXTREMELY rapid descent, dropping approximately 35,000 feet in less than 2 minutes, before disappearing from… pic.twitter.com/HSXCoVgtfm — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 7, 2026

The final transmitted position placed the aircraft at approximately 1,100 feet above sea level. Its recorded vertical speed was minus 22,400 feet per minute, an exceptionally high descent rate that would be highly unusual during normal flight operations.

While those figures have attracted widespread attention, aviation specialists caution against drawing conclusions from tracking data alone. Investigators will need radar information, air traffic control recordings, maintenance records and, if recovered, the aircraft's flight data and cockpit voice recorders before determining what happened.

Young Cargo Airline Faces Defining Moment

The disappearance also represents a significant challenge for K2 Airways, one of Pakistan's newest cargo operators. The airline reportedly received its Air Operator Certificate in December 2024 and currently operates Pakistan's only Boeing 737-400 converted freighter. Industry publication ch-aviation reported that K2 Airways shifted to an all-cargo business model after earlier plans to launch passenger services did not proceed.

Investigators have not indicated whether that previous maintenance issue had any connection to the aircraft's disappearance.

Search Continues as Investigators Seek Answers

Pakistan's aviation authorities have not released any preliminary findings, and the cause of the disappearance remains unknown. Aviation analyst Imran Aslam said it was too early to draw conclusions despite growing online speculation surrounding the flight-tracking data.

If the aircraft is located, investigators are expected to recover the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder, commonly known as the 'black boxes', which are likely to provide the most reliable account of the aircraft's final moments. They will also examine maintenance records, weather conditions, crew communications and air traffic control recordings as part of the formal investigation.

For now, the immediate priority remains the search operation in the Arabian Sea. Rescue teams continue to comb the waters west of Karachi in difficult conditions as authorities work to locate the aircraft and account for the five crew members who were on board.