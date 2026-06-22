A missing Air Force general connected to discussions around UFO investigations has become the centre of renewed speculation after an investigator claimed he may still be alive and hiding somewhere in New Mexico.

The claim has sparked debate online, with questions surrounding the circumstances of his disappearance, his past involvement in aerospace projects and the timing of his vanishing. However, no official evidence has confirmed that General William McCasland is alive or that his disappearance involved anything beyond a personal tragedy.

General William McCasland reportedly vanished after public attention increased around the release of UFO and UAP related information. According to investigator Melissa Casillas, the timing and details of his disappearance created unanswered questions.

In a podcast discussion, Casillas said she believed there were unusual elements surrounding the case, including concerns about the items left behind and the lack of clear answers.

She explained that some details made her question whether the disappearance was straightforward, saying, 'I think that General McCasland could have something to do with something other than just a tragic circumstance based on my research.'

The investigator also suggested that McCasland may have known something that made him concerned for his safety, although she acknowledged that this was speculation and not a proven fact.

McCasland's UFO Work

The speculation surrounding McCasland is linked to his background in the US Air Force and aerospace programmes. Investigators have focused on his career because of his involvement in high-level defence projects and the wider public interest in unidentified aerial phenomena.

The discussion also referenced other aerospace professionals who have disappeared or faced unusual circumstances, creating theories among some researchers that there may be a broader pattern.

However, experts have pointed out that thousands of people work in the aerospace and defence industries, meaning disappearances involving individuals from those fields do not automatically indicate a connection.

Casillas said one challenge in investigating these cases is the lack of publicly available information.

'You are only asking questions because you cannot go on anything,' she said, arguing that limited transparency can sometimes increase suspicion rather than resolve it.

New Mexico As A Focus Of The Search

According to the investigator, New Mexico has become a location of interest because of its remote landscapes and history connected with aerospace and UFO discussions.

She claimed that people familiar with the region told her that someone with knowledge of the terrain could disappear without leaving obvious traces.

The state has long been associated with UFO culture because of locations such as Roswell, where one of the most famous UFO incidents in history became part of American popular culture.

Still, the claim that McCasland is hiding in New Mexico remains unverified. No law enforcement agency has publicly stated that he is alive, and no confirmed evidence has emerged showing he intentionally disappeared.

The investigator's theory has attracted attention mainly because of the mystery surrounding the case rather than confirmed findings.

Casillas argued that unanswered questions deserve attention, particularly when individuals connected to sensitive industries disappear. Critics, however, say unusual circumstances do not automatically prove a hidden explanation.

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In the podcast, the discussion acknowledged that strange events can happen without a larger conspiracy.

'Scientists die. Scientists are people too. Weird things happen all the time,' the conversation noted.

For now, the disappearance of General McCasland remains surrounded by uncertainty. The claim that he could be alive and living somewhere in New Mexico is a theory, not an established fact.