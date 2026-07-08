Donald Trump drew international condemnation on Wednesday after he used a live NATO meeting in Ankara to describe Iranians as 'a bunch of scum' and claim the United States had struck Iran 'very powerfully' the previous night. The US president was speaking alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the alliance's summit, which is focused on military burden-sharing, the war with Iran and Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The NATO gathering in Turkey has been billed as an attempt to lock in long-term, collective support for Ukraine, even as unease grows over alliance spending and political will. Trump has long been the most disruptive voice on that front, repeatedly questioning the value of NATO and railing against what he calls unfair financial obligations for the United States. Ahead of the summit, he had already irritated several leaders by reiterating a familiar obsession: that he believes the US should control Greenland, an idea he first floated while in office and has refused to drop.

Against that already fraught backdrop, Trump's appearance with Rutte was carried live. What might have been a carefully calibrated display of alliance unity instead became an extended, unscripted tirade about Iran and the Middle East that left many viewers and some officials visibly unsettled.

Donald Trump Uses NATO Stage To Attack Iran

Seated beside Mark Rutte, Trump announced that the US had hit Iran 'very powerfully' on Tuesday evening, without offering evidence or specifics about the nature of the alleged strike. He described Iranians as 'dangerous' and 'sick,' before veering into language more commonly heard at campaign rallies than in high-stakes diplomatic settings.

'There's something wrong with them,' he said, before boasting: 'We hit them very hard last night. I'd say 20–1, 20 times tougher. And I told them, 'Every time you hit, we hit,' but, of course, they're dirty players.'

He then claimed he had been 'number one' on the Iranians' 'list' for years, adding: 'And they're a bunch of scum. They're scum, so we don't like them.' He went on to label Iranians 'evil people' and pledged 'the denuclearization of Iran,' declaring: 'We're going to denuke it, we're not going to let them because they're crazy.'

At no point in the segment broadcast did Rutte visibly endorse or expand on Trump's remarks. NATO officials have not publicly confirmed Trump's claim of a fresh US attack on Iran, and no supporting detail was provided during the exchange. Nothing is confirmed yet, so everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

Trump's rhetoric strayed into factual territory too, and there he fared no better. He asserted that Iranians had killed 'thousands and thousands of our soldiers,' folding that into a broader argument about Iranian-backed roadside bombs.

US figures attribute just over 600 American troop deaths directly or indirectly to Iranian actions. The underlying toll is grim enough, but the inflation of numbers to make a point is characteristic of Trump's style rather than the Pentagon's.

NATO Summit Overshadowed By 'Scum' Remarks From Donald Trump

Perhaps the most jarring stretch came when Trump decided to explain, in graphic detail, what a roadside bomb is. 'The roadside bomb is a bomb that goes off when you're driving your little vehicle around,' he told the assembled press, 'and it goes off, and you have no legs, no arms, and no face.' For veterans and families watching, it was an undeniably vivid description, though not a particularly diplomatic one.

Social media filled with clips of the exchange, many accompanied by disbelief that a NATO meeting had turned into what sounded more like a late-night rant.

'Trump is such a lunatic. He's gone from praising Iran to calling them scum,' one viewer wrote, pointing to the whiplash between Trump's occasionally softer tones on Iran in the past and his current, maximalist insults.

Read more 'Filthy Mood': White House Insiders Terrified Trump's Foul Outbursts Will Sabotage NATO Summit 'Filthy Mood': White House Insiders Terrified Trump's Foul Outbursts Will Sabotage NATO Summit

Another was blunter still: 'Omg this man should be in a straitjacket. Are Americans still thinking he's the man to lead them? Unhinged. He's the biggest threat to WW3.' That phrase 'biggest threat to WW3' captured a wider anxiety that Trump's volatility at a NATO summit focused on Russia and Iran is hardly reassuring at a time of overlapping crises.

Others questioned his mental fitness. One critic described the address as 'the incoherent ramblings of dementia, it's embarrassing. Where are his advisors?' Another pleaded for his permanent exit from public life: 'Can he just go away already!!? Tired of wars, his market manipulation, his daily lies, and just the constant BS.'

NATO itself has not publicly rebuked Trump over the 'scum' comment, and Rutte kept his responses carefully measured, focusing instead on alliance priorities and the need for unity. Yet privately, several European diplomats, speaking to broadcasters after the event, suggested the outburst had only strengthened their sense that the alliance's future could hinge on how much of a platform Trump retains.

The live NATO broadcast, intended to project seriousness and resolve, has instead become another viral moment in Trump's long-running battle with diplomatic convention and a reminder that even in a room full of generals and seasoned leaders, one microphone and an unscripted sentence can change the story entirely.