Jake Lang, a pardoned participant in the 6 January US Capitol riot, has been arrested again in Texas, bringing renewed attention to a long record of criminal cases, detention and repeated run-ins with law enforcement stretching back several years.

Pardoned Rioter's Texas Arrest Puts Past Legal Troubles Back In Focus

Lang, who was previously convicted on multiple federal charges related to the Capitol attack, was arrested in Frisco, Texas, on a criminal trespass warrant, according to jail records and police statements. His latest arrest has renewed public attention on his legal history, which includes violent offences and a series of post-pardon incidents across multiple states.

MAJOR BREAKING: Pardoned Jan. 6 rioter, and white supremacist, Jake Lang was just arrested in Dallas County, and accused of terroristic threats.



He is being held on staggering $1 million bond. pic.twitter.com/XD3NzKsdDR — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) June 10, 2026

Before receiving a presidential pardon, Lang spent approximately four years in federal custody after being charged in connection with the 6 January 2021 Capitol riot. He was convicted on an 11-count indictment that included allegations of assaulting law enforcement officers with a baseball bat during the breach of the US Capitol. His case was part of one of the largest federal prosecutions in modern US history, involving more than 1,000 defendants charged in connection with the attack.

Following his pardon, Lang re-emerged as a politically active figure and social media influencer, but his legal troubles did not end. Court records and investigative reporting show that he was arrested again in early 2026 after an incident involving damage to an ice sculpture at the Minnesota State Capitol. The sculpture, which carried a political message, was allegedly altered by Lang in a video he recorded and shared online, leading to felony property damage charges.

Jake Lang's Repeated Offences And Public Confrontations

Authorities say that the incident was not isolated. In addition to the Minnesota arrest, Lang has been linked to multiple confrontational protests and public demonstrations in different states, some of which resulted in clashes with counter-protesters and police presence. In at least one case, Lang claimed he was injured during a protest confrontation, though details of those incidents have been disputed in court filings and media reports.

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The Frisco arrest marks another entry in what has become a pattern of legal escalation. According to police, Lang was taken into custody on a criminal trespass charge at a municipal facility. He was later booked into the Collin County Jail and released on bond pending further proceedings.

Lang's history has also been shaped by his earlier incarceration, where he became one of the more publicly visible figures among January 6 defendants. During his imprisonment and subsequent release, he gained attention for his political statements and activism, which continued after his pardon. His actions have frequently drawn criticism from law enforcement officials and political opponents who argue that his repeated arrests reflect ongoing disregard for legal restrictions.

Supporters, however, argue that Lang has been unfairly targeted due to his political beliefs and role in the Capitol riot, framing his arrests as part of broader tensions surrounding 6 January pardons and their aftermath.

As legal proceedings continue in Texas, Lang now faces renewed scrutiny over whether his repeated arrests signal a pattern of escalating behaviour following his release from federal custody.

For now, his case remains under review by local authorities, while wider debates continue over the consequences of pardoning individuals involved in the 6 January Capitol attack.