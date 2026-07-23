A manhunt is underway in Arizona after a woman was sexually assaulted during a home invasion near Tucson, reigniting fresh alarm around the unsolved Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case.

The horrific Arizona sexual assault happened at about 2.40am at a property on West Vegas Drive, roughly 30 miles from Guthrie's home in the Catalina Foothills, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Investigators say an unknown man slipped in through an unlocked door, attacked the woman and then tried to burgle the house before fleeing. Deputies from the San Xavier District responded, but the suspect had already vanished into the dark.

Sheriff Chris Nanos, whose office is leading both investigations, has said there is 'nothing to indicate the cases are related.'

New Arizona Sexual Assault Deepens Fears in Guthrie Mystery

According to an official statement from the Pima County Sheriff's Department, the latest victim was alone at home when 'an unknown male suspect entered the residence through an unlocked door, physically and sexually assaulted the female victim, and before fleeing the scene, attempted to burglarise the home.'

The attack happened in the 12000 block of West Vegas Drive, near Taylor Lane and Ajo Way, in the early hours of Monday.

The suspect is described as either Hispanic or white, about 5ft 10in tall, with a thin build and grey in his beard. He was last seen wearing an oversized green shirt.

No arrest has been announced.

Horrific Arizona Sexual Assault Compared to Guthrie Intruder

The news came after investigators in the Guthrie case released doorbell footage that captured a masked man on her porch in the minutes before her security camera was disabled.

The man wore a balaclava, gloves and a black Ozark Trail backpack and appeared to have a gun tucked into the waistband of his trousers. FBI experts believe he is between 5ft 9in and 5ft 10in tall with a medium build.

Additional recovered images from the same camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance, including two videos of the individual.



Anyone with information, please contact 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit https://t.co/h2BxNqRZuJ pic.twitter.com/ovGeHKCBel — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) February 10, 2026

The similarity in estimated height between the masked figure and the suspect described in the Arizona sexual assault is obvious enough that locals have started drawing their own conclusions.

In both accounts, there is talk of facial hair, and in both cases, a man is moving around quiet residential streets in the small hours. But as Nanos keeps stressing, detectives have found no hard link.

Officials Clash as Arizona Manhunt Rolls On

The horrific Arizona sexual assault investigation is unfolding in the shadow of an increasingly messy dispute between federal agents and local law enforcement over the handling of Guthrie's disappearance.

FBI Director Kash Patel has claimed that the bureau was effectively kept out of the Guthrie case for four days after she vanished, a delay he argues may have cost investigators critical video evidence.

Speaking about the hunt for Guthrie's doorbell footage, he said: 'We were looking for the needle of all needles in all haystacks, because since she didn't pay for it, they didn't record that data. But there was a chance that it was located in their cache just before it was being deleted.'

The FBI eventually worked with Google to retrieve cached clips from Guthrie's Nest camera, material that was not supposed to be stored long-term and was close to being wiped, according to Patel.

Those fragments produced the still images and short video released on 10 February in the hope that someone would recognise the masked man on her porch. If more footage ever existed, Patel has suggested it was lost before federal agents were fully looped in.

Nanos has sharply disputed that version of events, saying the sheriff's department notified the FBI promptly and worked with them throughout. Officials in his office have insisted they remain the lead agency, while the FBI has said it will 'continue to offer all assistance possible' and is treating Guthrie's disappearance as a kidnapping for ransom.

The bureau has also confirmed that several ransom notes have been received, with some dismissed as extortion attempts and others still under active review.

Meanwhile, Savannah Guthrie has described her mother's absence as 'five months of agony and unending trauma' and has publicly thanked both the FBI and Pima County deputies for what she called their 'tireless work.' Her plea was simple: 'Bring her home.'

Community on Edge as Detectives Chase Leads

Investigators are again leaning heavily on ordinary residents to help crack both cases. The sheriff's department has urged anyone living near the latest crime scene to review home security systems and neighbourhood surveillance for suspicious activity around 2.40am on the night of the assault.

The same appeal has been made repeatedly in the Guthrie case, where the best witness so far is still a pixelated figure in the glow of a porch light.

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Anyone with information about the home invasion is being asked to call 911 or submit an anonymous tip to 88-CRIME.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, disappeared from her Tucson-area home in the early hours of 1 February in what authorities are treating as a kidnapping. It can be recalled that she had spent the evening having dinner with family and was dropped home shortly before 10pm, a quiet end to what should have been an ordinary day.

Her home security camera was disabled at about 1.47am and data from her pacemaker disconnected from her phone around 2.28am, suggesting she was moved out of range. By the time relatives raised the alarm, Guthrie, who is the mother of Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, was gone.

For now, in both the Guthrie investigation and the new Arizona manhunt, the crucial piece is still missing, which is to say the man that everyone in Tucson is talking about, but nobody can yet name.