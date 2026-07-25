Read more FBI Director Kash Patel Accuses Local Cops of Deliberately Blocking Hunt for Nancy Guthrie FBI Director Kash Patel Accuses Local Cops of Deliberately Blocking Hunt for Nancy Guthrie

Nancy Guthrie's disappearance has taken on a new dimension after FBI Director Kash Patel claimed a four-day delay in requesting federal assistance may have prevented investigators from recovering potentially important surveillance footage.

His comments have renewed scrutiny of the investigation's earliest days, adding to an ongoing dispute between federal and local authorities over how evidence was handled.

FBI Director Kash Patel says the four-day delay before his agency was allowed into the Nancy Guthrie abduction case likely cost investigators crucial Nest camera footage that was on the verge of permanent deletion. https://t.co/lHIwbaRANR — FOX 10 Phoenix (@FOX10Phoenix) July 22, 2026

Speaking to Fox News Digital, Patel said the FBI was prepared to assist immediately after Guthrie disappeared but was not formally asked to join the investigation until four days later. He argued that the delay may have allowed Nest camera recordings to be overwritten before federal agents had an opportunity to retrieve cached footage.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office has disputed suggestions that it delayed federal involvement, maintaining that the FBI was brought into the investigation appropriately and that cooperation between agencies proceeded without obstruction.

Four-Day Delay Under Scrutiny

Patel's criticism centres on the limited window investigators often have to preserve digital evidence.

According to the FBI director, agents hoped to recover cached Nest camera footage that extended beyond the surveillance video later released publicly. By the time the bureau became involved, Patel said, some of that material may already have been automatically overwritten before agents had an opportunity to retrieve it.

'The unfortunate thing is that we were not called in until four days later,' Patel told Fox News Digital, adding that investigators believed additional footage could have provided a broader picture of activity around Guthrie's home before she vanished.

Consumer security camera systems typically retain footage only for a limited period before recordings are automatically overwritten, depending on the owner's storage settings and subscription plan.

Patel said they may have captured earlier movements near the property or other details that could have assisted investigators in reconstructing the timeline.

Earlier Evidence Dispute

The disagreement over surveillance footage follows an earlier conflict over physical evidence collected during the investigation.

Reuters previously reported that the FBI complained the Pinal County Sheriff's Office was restricting access to key evidence in the case. According to the report, federal investigators requested items recovered from Guthrie's home, including a glove and DNA samples, for examination at the FBI Laboratory in Quantico, Virginia.

Instead, Reuters reported that some of the evidence was sent to a private forensic laboratory in Florida rather than the FBI's crime lab.

The sheriff's office rejected suggestions that it hindered the investigation, disputing the FBI's account and maintaining that local and federal authorities continued working together throughout the search.

The differing accounts over surveillance footage and forensic testing have added to questions about how evidence was handled during the investigation's early stages.

Timeline Questions Persist

Additional uncertainty emerged after NBC News reported questions surrounding one of the porch surveillance images widely circulated during the investigation.

The image had initially been viewed as showing activity on the morning Guthrie disappeared. However, NBC reported that investigators were examining whether it may instead have been recorded during an earlier visit to the property.

The sheriff's office dismissed claims about the image's timing as speculative.

If investigators ultimately determine the footage predates Guthrie's disappearance, it could affect investigators' understanding of the suspect's movements and the sequence of events. Patel has argued that earlier access to the Nest system might have preserved additional recordings before they were automatically overwritten.

Competing Accounts

Patel's latest comments have highlighted an increasingly public disagreement over how the investigation unfolded.

The FBI director argues that delayed federal involvement reduced opportunities to preserve potentially valuable evidence. Local authorities, meanwhile, insist there was no meaningful delay in coordination and reject claims that they obstructed the bureau's work.

The dispute extends beyond a single piece of video evidence. Combined with earlier disagreements over forensic testing, it has highlighted the complexities of coordinating a multi-agency missing-person investigation.

Investigators have continued releasing information to the public while pursuing leads. The FBI published surveillance footage on 10 February in the hope that someone might identify the individual seen near Guthrie's home, but no arrests have been announced.

What May Have Been Lost

There is no public evidence confirming that additional recoverable Nest recordings existed.

Patel suggested earlier access to the Nest system might have enabled agents to recover recordings showing activity before the footage eventually released to the public. Patel argued that, if additional recordings had existed, they might have helped investigators establish a clearer timeline, identify vehicles or individuals near the property, or generate additional investigative leads.

The FBI continues to classify Guthrie's disappearance as a kidnapping for ransom, although investigators have since concluded that several ransom communications received during the investigation were not credible.

For now, the focus remains on finding Guthrie. But Patel's allegations have shifted fresh attention to the investigation's opening days, prompting renewed debate over whether opportunities to preserve digital evidence were missed during the investigation's opening days.