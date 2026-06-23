A man once sentenced for his role in the 6 January Capitol riot is back in the spotlight, this time not for storming government buildings but for claiming a nurse insulted him over a red MAGA hat.

Joshua Pruitt, a Maryland man who later received a presidential pardon from Donald Trump, posted a video online alleging that a nurse at a medical clinic made derogatory comments about him because of his political attire. The complaint quickly gained attention, reigniting debates about political identity, personal responsibility and whether public figures with controversial pasts can separate themselves from their reputations.

Pruitt Claims Nurse Made Derogatory Remarks About His MAGA Hat

According to Pruitt's account, the incident unfolded while he accompanied his wife to a doctor's appointment. He claimed his wife had praised the care she received before a nurse allegedly made negative remarks about him and his MAGA hat.

Pruitt said the nurse did not realise he was accompanying his wife when the comments were made. He alleged that the healthcare worker suggested people associated with his political views were unlikeable and divisive.

The former Capitol riot defendant argued that the remarks raised concerns about impartial treatment in healthcare settings.

In his video, he questioned whether he would receive fair medical care if he arrived at the clinic as a patient while wearing the same hat.

He argued that if he had arrived alone and required urgent help, the alleged bias could have led to neglect or mistreatment.

'What would you have done? I would have got mistreated,' he said, adding that the incident highlighted what he sees as a broader issue within healthcare settings.

The allegation quickly spread online, drawing strong reactions from supporters who viewed the incident as evidence of political bias and critics who questioned the seriousness of the complaint.

Joshua Pruitt's Capitol Riot History

He was previously convicted for his role in the 6 January 2021 attack on the US Capitol, an event that disrupted the certification of the presidential election.

Federal prosecutors argued that Pruitt actively participated in the riot and was among individuals who entered the Capitol building during the unrest. Court records show he was sentenced to 55 months in prison.

During sentencing, a federal judge described the events of 6 January as a direct challenge to the long-standing tradition of peaceful transfers of power in the United States.

However, Pruitt's prison term did not run its full course. On January 19, 2025, he received a presidential pardon from Donald Trump, effectively wiping away the legal consequences of his conviction.

That pardon remains a point of contention among political observers. Supporters view it as a correction of what they believe were politically motivated prosecutions. Critics argue it sent the wrong message about accountability for those involved in the riot.

Trump's Pardon Returned Pruitt to Public Attention

While the alleged clinic exchange may appear minor on the surface, many commentators believe the story gained traction because it touches on larger cultural and political tensions.

Critics pointed to what they see as a contradiction between Pruitt's past actions and his current complaints. Some argued that a man previously convicted in connection with one of the most controversial political events in recent US history should expect strong reactions from members of the public.

Others countered that political beliefs should never influence how individuals are treated in professional environments, particularly in healthcare settings where ethical standards require equal treatment for all patients.

Backlash Over Pruitt's Victimhood Claims

The debate quickly shifted beyond the nurse's alleged remarks and became a broader discussion about victimhood, political identity and public accountability.

Social media users on both sides of the political spectrum weighed in, with many focusing less on the alleged comments and more on Pruitt's history.

There has been no public evidence released confirming exactly what was said during the alleged exchange. The claims currently rely on Pruitt's version of events, and the medical clinic involved has not publicly addressed the allegations.