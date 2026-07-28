A teenage lifeguard who rescued a drowning boy from hazardous surf is being brought to the White House as a national hero by President Donald Trump.

The 16-year-old rookie lifeguard with California State Parks, Ryder Williams, is set to receive what the President called a High Civilian Honour after footage of the rescue at Seabright State Beach in Santa Cruz went viral. The video shows Williams repeatedly disappearing beneath crashing waves while keeping hold of a boy believed to be around 10 years old. Trump announced his intention to honour the teenager on Tuesday, 28 July 2026.

How a Rookie Lifeguard Pulled a Boy From Crashing Surf

The rescue unfolded on Saturday, 25 July 2026, as hazardous surf driven by heavy swells battered much of the California coastline. Witness Scott Vander Dussen, who filmed the incident and posted it to the Instagram account Santacruznow, said conditions changed in a heartbeat and caught beachgoers off guard.

A boy believed to be about 10 years old was swept into the heavy surf before Williams entered the water after him. Video footage shows the teenager lifting his head for brief breaths before ducking beneath each incoming breaker, never releasing his grip on the child. The struggle lasted roughly two minutes, according to the San Francisco Chronicle, though witnesses said it felt far longer.

Beachgoers who tried to help retreated as the water pushed them back. A second lifeguard reached the pair and assisted in bringing them to shore. The boy was evaluated by paramedics at the scene and was reunited with his parents.

Santa Cruz State Parks lifeguard supervisor Bryan Kine told CBS News that the rescue was one of around 25 carried out by Santa Cruz lifeguards that day, as dangerous surf triggered a wave of emergency responses along the coast.

We’re going to bring this heroic young man, and his family, into the White House with, perhaps, the boy he saved, to give him a High Civilian Honor. Very brave, he deserves it! President DONALD J. TRUMP https://t.co/dGL15o1tIv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2026

White House Honour Follows Viral Rescue Footage

The rescue drew attention from the highest levels of American politics within days. Eric Trump was among the first to amplify the footage, writing on X that the lifeguard deserved the nation's highest civilian honour and calling the rescue the best of America.

President Trump followed on Tuesday with his own post, describing Williams as very brave and stating his intention to bring the heroic young man, along with his family and possibly the boy he saved, to the White House. Trump did not specify a date for the visit, and it remains unclear whether Williams, who has consistently avoided media attention, will attend.

According to Fox News, Williams declined an interview request made through the Santa Cruz State Parks District, and the teenager returned for another shift on the beach the day after the rescue.

The White House honour raises questions about whether a teenager who has actively avoided the spotlight will accept a public ceremony. Williams has not commented publicly on the invitation, and his family has not indicated whether they plan to attend.

Give this 16-year-old lifeguard the highest civilian honor. This is truly the best of America! Well done! pic.twitter.com/Pq99xNK6WI — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) July 27, 2026

A Rookie Lifeguard and a Junior Guards Legacy

Williams is understood to be in his first season as a state lifeguard, a role that requires candidates in California to be at least 16 years old. His path to the beach patrol appears to trace back to the Junior Guards programme, a widely used pipeline that trains young swimmers in ocean safety and rescue skills years before they are eligible for paid lifeguard positions.

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His mother has used the moment to push for lifeguards to be formally recognised as first responders, citing the dangerous surf conditions they routinely face along the Santa Cruz coastline. She has also encouraged well-wishers to donate to the Santa Cruz County Parks Department's Junior Guards programme, where she said Williams and many of his fellow lifeguards trained before becoming old enough to serve professionally.

One acquaintance of Williams, commenting on social media, said few people understood how difficult it was to hold onto someone in such heavy, pounding shore break, adding that he handled it like a professional.

Santa Cruz lifeguards are required to complete dozens of hours of rescue and medical training before working on the sand, and forecasters expected hazardous surf conditions to persist along the coast through Wednesday. For now, Williams remains largely out of the public eye, even as his name circulates across national news outlets and the White House prepares to mark his courage.

A teenager who ran toward danger in the Pacific surf has, almost overnight, become a symbol of quiet heroism recognised at the highest level of American government.