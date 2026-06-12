Millions of retail investors learn their fate today as SpaceX began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker SPCX, priced at $135 (£100) per share, with more than $100 billion (£75 billion) in small investor orders chasing an allocation that cannot fit them all.

The rocket and satellite company offered 555.6 million shares at a take-it-or-leave-it price rather than the customary range, raising roughly $75 billion (£56 billion) and valuing Elon Musk's firm at about $1.77 trillion (£1.32 trillion). It is the largest initial public offering (IPO) on record.

SpaceX reserved as much as 30% of the deal for retail investors, around $22.5 billion (£17 billion) in stock. That is well above the 5% to 10% slice that everyday buyers typically receive in large listings. On paper, the tranche looks generous. In practice, it is precisely why fills are being rationed.

Why 30% Still Falls Short

Retail orders alone topped $100 billion, according to Bloomberg reporting, meaning that segment is oversubscribed by more than three times its allocation. Total demand from institutions and individuals combined surged past $250 billion (£186 billion), leaving the offering roughly 3.5 to 4 times oversubscribed.

The arithmetic is brutal. Even investors who qualified, applied, and received confirmation may end up with a single share or nothing at all. Sovereign wealth funds, including Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and the Kuwait Investment Authority, placed orders worth billions, squeezing the pool further.

Broker Queue Decides Everything

SpaceX named five brokerages in its prospectus as direct retail channels. They are Fidelity, Charles Schwab, Robinhood, SoFi, and E*TRADE. Fidelity slashed its eligibility floor from as much as $500,000 (£373,000) to just $2,000 (£1,500), erasing about 99.6% of the prior barrier and pushing millions more into the queue.

Getting in the queue guarantees nothing. Fidelity says final allocation depends on demand and may use pro-rata distribution, fixed allocation, or a lottery. E*TRADE counts only funded demand, the shares an account can actually pay for, and warns that a valid conditional offer can still receive zero shares.

Selling Too Soon Risks Future Access

Those who do get filled face a second squeeze. Fidelity warns that selling allocated shares within 15 calendar days may restrict future IPO participation, with a six-month ban for a first offence escalating to a permanent one tied to a Social Security number. E*TRADE treats any sale or transfer within 30 days as flipping. Robinhood and SoFi enforce similar 30-day windows, while Schwab applies no anti-flipping policy.

The result is that small investors are locked in during the most volatile stretch of a new listing, when a thin free float near 4% of shares outstanding could swing prices sharply.

Chasing SPCX Carries Its Own Price

Investors shut out of the allocation face an unappealing alternative. Unmet retail demand is expected to add buying pressure once trading opens, and analysts say the supply and demand imbalance points to a steep first-day premium above the $135 offer price.

For the millions who queued through their broking apps this week, today delivers the answer. Many will discover that $100 billion in orders bought them precisely nothing.