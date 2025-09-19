TV favourite Alison Hammond flaunted her shocking transformation after losing more than 13 stones in recent years.

The 'This Morning' star looked extra confident and cheerful on the set of The Great British Bake Off, wearing a plain white T-shirt, a colourful skirt, and a denim jacket that highlighted her slimmer figure.

Hammond, aged 50, weighed 28 stone at her heaviest. But after receiving a pre-diabetic diagnosis, the TV host decided to live a healthier lifestyle and managed to lose at least 13 stones.

How Did She Lose the Weight?

In a recent interview with Heat, Hammond gushed about how she managed to lower the scales.

'I've got a personal trainer - she's amazing, she trains me when I can train,' she shared.

'If I'm working, I don't train, I'll go for a walk. But when I'm at home, I'll go and have a session with her in the morning, just an hour. It might be four days a week.'

For her diet, the host said that she starts her day with a ginger shot to boost her immune system before consuming a Full English breakfast, complete with eggs, sausages and bacon.

During the days when she is working, her usual lunch is Caribbean food like rice, chicken and peas. But if she is staying at home, she would bake herself some lasagne.

Lighter and Happier

A source also told the Daily Mirror that Hammond is 'happier than ever.' She also opted for natural weight loss and refused to undergo any drastic diet. Instead, she opted to work with a personal trainer and eat anything she likes 'in moderation.'

She previously tried weight intervention methods to lose the extra pounds when she had a gastric band fitted back in 2007, but she had it removed three years later after her body opted against it.

According to the source, 'She's worked so hard since she first started in TV and work has always been her biggest priority after Aidan, but that's changed now. She's got a better balance. Her own needs and her love life are much more of a priority – and it shows.'

Her new positive outlook comes with the revelation about her relationship with her 28-year-old boyfriend, David Putman, who reportedly has her feeling 'on top of the world.'

She also admitted in an interview with Romesh Ranganathan's Parents Evening where she appeared with her son Aidan that he gives great relationship advice and is a major part of the success of her love life.

The fans also noticed both the physical and non-physical transformations from Hammond's latest pictures.

One of her social media followers said, 'Wow did not even recognise you Alison you look fantastic,' whilst another said, 'You look amazing and love watching you on TV, such a breath of fresh air.'

Another fan also commented on Hammond's lighter disposition, saying: 'Love her so much she always brings a smile to my face. She also looks so happy and healthy and stunning lately.'

Meanwhile, another one claimed that her new look is inspiring. 'Such an inspirational weight loss journey. Hard work pays off, and you look incredible,' the commenter said.

Check out Hammond's amazing weight transformation.