Pitbull and more than 22,000 fans set a new Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people wearing bald caps during his headline show at BST Hyde Park in London on Friday 10 July. The rapper, whose real name is Armando Christian Perez, appeared on stage after an official count confirmed 22,141 participants had worn the distinctive headwear.

This marked the first time the record had been attempted at the festival and was achieved despite temperatures reaching around 30C. The bald caps formed part of a full tribute to Pitbull's signature look of a white shirt, black tie and aviator sunglasses.

Pitbull Bald Caps Guinness World Record Attempt Succeeds At Hyde Park

The attempt originated from a suggestion by BBC Radio 1 Breakfast presenter Greg James and content creator Jack Remmington last year. Pitbull quickly supported the concept, urging his followers to join in what he called the bald-e's movement. Official rules required participants to wear bald caps with hair tucked under at the front and top, remaining in the designated area for a full minute marked by signals.

Tens of thousands gathered by the main stage for the count before the performance began. An adjudicator from Guinness World Records verified the total of 22,141. Pitbull himself wore a bald cap to be included in the tally, as the record specifies people wearing caps rather than those who are naturally bald.

Thousands Embrace The Mr Worldwide Style In London Heat

The trend of fans dressing as Pitbull lookalikes gained traction in 2021 through social media videos and has since grown into a global phenomenon. At the Hyde Park event, the sea of bald caps created a striking visual as part of the festival's largest ever crowd, with capacity close to 70,000, making it the biggest attendance recorded at the venue.

Attendees reported feeling sweaty yet exhilarated in the summer heat while paying tribute to the Miami-born artist. Support acts including Kesha donned bald caps for their collaborations, with the pair performing their hit Timber together on stage. F1 driver Lando Norris was also spotted among the crowd blending in with the themed attire.

The official BST Hyde Park site celebrated the achievement with announcements of participant certificates available for those who took part.

Pitbull Hails Fans As Blessing And Honour On Stage

Before launching into his set of hits such as Fireball and Give Me Everything, Pitbull was presented with the official Guinness World Record certificate. He expressed his surprise and gratitude, noting the significance for a first-generation Cuban in London achieving such a milestone. 'It's a blessing and an honour to see the baldies in London,' he told the crowd.

The performer, who has sold millions of albums worldwide and won a Grammy for his album Dale, also covered Oasis's Wonderwall as a thank you to the audience. His high-energy show featured multiple costume changes and Latin classics, drawing widespread praise from fans for the positive atmosphere. Certificates for participants are now on sale via the Guinness World Records store, allowing fans to commemorate their role in the historic gathering.

The event underscored Pitbull's strong connection with his audience, known affectionately as the baldies, and added a unique chapter to the BST Hyde Park festival's history following the record-breaking Pitbull bald caps Guinness World Record as fans continue to share their experiences online.