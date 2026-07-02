Harry Kane became England's all-time World Cup top scorer with 11 goals after heading home at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey in England's 2-0 win over Panama on June 27, 2026. The milestone broke Gary Lineker's 36-year-old England record of 10 World Cup goals and sent England top of Group L heading into the knockout rounds.

Kane had drawn level with Lineker on 10 World Cup goals by scoring twice in England's opening 4-2 win over Croatia on June 17, 2026. His 67th‑minute header against Panama, his 82nd international goal, moved him clear as England's World Cup record holder.

Jude Bellingham gave England the breakthrough in the 62nd minute before setting up Kane seven minutes later, with the striker's header sealing the 2-0 win over Panama. The result confirmed England as Group L winners and reflected their control of the match after a slow first half.

11 World Cup Goals Across Three Tournaments

Lineker called Kane 'the greatest English striker we've ever had' on The Rest is Football podcast after the Croatia match, while Kane later replied with a light-hearted post‑match message after the Panama game: 'Sorry Gary, I'm one ahead of you now.' Kane said he was 'really proud' to reach the landmark, his England World Cup record, and stressed that England must enjoy the moment before turning attention to the next challenge.

Record Stood For 36 Years Before Kane's Header

Lineker scored his 10 World Cup goals across two tournaments, with six in Mexico 1986, when he won the Golden Boot, and four in Italia 1990, including the semi‑final equaliser against West Germany. Kane's England record stands apart because he has now scored in three different World Cups, while England forwards such as Rooney, Shearer and Hurst did not reach the same World Cup total.

Kane said: 'It is a proud one for sure. I spoke before the tournament about the World Cup being the biggest competition we play as professional footballers, so to get to 11 goals is a proud feeling.' He added: 'I just want to enjoy this moment with the team, enjoy being top of the table. I never take these moments for granted. Another good milestone to hit and I hope it is not the last one in this tournament.'

Kane's tally now stands at 82 goals in 117 appearances for England, confirming his status as the nation's record goalscorer. His consistency across three World Cups has added another layer to his legacy, with the record now extending beyond club form and into the international stage.

England's campaign continues with the focus on turning this individual milestone into team success as they look to win their first major trophy since 1966. Lineker later said the record was 'someone that I knew wouldn't last because, particularly with the changes in the World Cup now, it's bigger.'

Kane Brace Rescues England Against DR Congo

Harry Kane winning goal in England vs DR Congo FIFA World Cup Round of 32 game pic.twitter.com/iQjwblWGpT — Daily Foot Vibes (@dailyfootvibes) July 1, 2026

Kane scored twice to turn England's Round of 32 tie on July 1, 2026, at Mercedes‑Benz Stadium in Atlanta, into a 2-1 win over DR Congo. England trailed 1-0 after Brian Cipenga's seventh‑minute goal before Kane equalised in the 75th minute with a header from Anthony Gordon's cross, then scored the winner in the 86th minute with a right‑footed drive into the roof of the net.

Kane's second goal was his 13th at World Cups, taking him one above Pelé on the all‑time scoring list as England advanced to face co‑host Mexico at Azteca Stadium.