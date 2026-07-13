The global theatre community is mourning the loss of Broadway performer, director and educator Josh Grisetti, who died by suicide at the age of 44 on 10 July.

News of his death prompted an immediate outpouring of tributes from fellow actors, former students and fans, who remembered him for his remarkable talent, generosity and lasting influence on those around him.

Here are ten photos of Grisetti that capture his life, career, and enduring legacy that left a lasting mark on the theatre world.

Broadway Community Pays Tribute

Tributes flooded social media following the announcement of Grisetti's death, with colleagues reflecting on both his artistry and his kindness.

Fellow Broadway actor and longtime friend Rob McClure announced the news on Instagram, describing Grisetti as 'the best of us' and 'an absolute force of nature'.

His heartfelt tribute struck a chord across the theatre community, prompting countless others to share memories of working alongside him.

Broadway stars including Lea Salonga, Rachel Zegler, Donna Murphy, Sierra Boggess and Erika Henningsen were among those who honoured Grisetti, recalling his generosity, humour and unwavering encouragement.

Boggess, who appeared alongside him in It Shoulda Been You, shared an emotional Instagram tribute, writing: 'We all loved him so unbelievably much. He created light and thought and humor everywhere he went. He was a BRILLIANT actor and director and writer.'

Read more 10 Photos of Daveigh Chase, 35: Remembering the 'Lilo & Stitch' and 'The Ring' Actress After Death 10 Photos of Daveigh Chase, 35: Remembering the 'Lilo & Stitch' and 'The Ring' Actress After Death

She added: 'I loved the way he looked at the world and how he challenged ideals and norms. I loved his humor and his brain and deep, deep philosophical conversations.'

Together, the tributes painted a portrait of an artist remembered as much for his compassion as for his achievements on stage.

A Celebrated Career On Stage And Screen

Grisetti established himself as one of musical theatre's most respected performers through an acclaimed career spanning Broadway, regional theatre, and television.

He first gained widespread recognition with his award-winning performance in Enter Laughing, earning a Theatre World Award. His Broadway breakthrough came in 2015 when he starred as Marty Kaufman in It Shoulda Been You, a role that won him the Clarence Derwent Award for Most Promising Male Actor and nominations from the Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards.

He further cemented his reputation the following year when he took over the role of Nigel Bottom in Something Rotten!, later leading the production's first national tour. His theatre credits also included Rent, Peter and the Starcatcher, and productions at the Kennedy Center.

Beyond Broadway, Grisetti appeared in television and film. He portrayed Ralph Emerson in the fifth and final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. His screen credits also included The Knights of Prosperity, The Immigrant and The Namesake, showcasing his versatility across stage and screen.

Shaping The Next Generation Of Talent

Alongside his performing career, Grisetti became a respected educator committed to developing young theatre artists.

After earning a Master of Fine Arts in Performance Pedagogy from Loyola Marymount University during the pandemic, he joined California State University, Fullerton, where he became head of the Musical Theatre programme and later achieved tenure.

Students frequently praised his supportive teaching style and commitment to artistic excellence.

Grisetti is survived by his wife, Mackenzie.

If you or someone you know is experiencing mental or emotional distress or is considering self-harm, please reach out for help. You can contact 988 in the US and Canada to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, or visit 988lifeline.org. Support is free, confidential, and available 24/7. In the UK, you can contact Samaritans on 116 123.