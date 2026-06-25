An Australian town crier has earned global attention after being recognised by Guinness World Records for producing the loudest shout ever recorded by a man. Joseph McGrail-Bateup, 58, from Canberra, reached an astonishing 122.4 decibels when he shouted the word 'now' during a monitored record attempt in May. The feat was officially confirmed by Guinness last week.

The result eclipsed the previous overall benchmark of 121.7 decibels set by Northern Ireland teacher Annalisa Flanagan in 1994, when she famously yelled 'quiet.' A sound level above 120 decibels is comparable to a chainsaw, a nearby ambulance siren or a jet aircraft during take-off.

McGrail-Bateup's feat is even more remarkable given that, according to Guinness, he described himself as a relatively quiet child before discovering a talent for commanding attention through his voice.

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No Walk In The Park

McGrail-Bateup revealed the challenge was tougher than many might imagine. He needed seven attempts before producing the record-breaking shout and said his voice remained strained for days afterwards.

Commenting on his achievement, McGrail-Bateup told the Associated Press that he had not done any practice beforehand and simply gave it his all on the day.

'There's no real way to practise for it,' he admitted. 'You just have to save it for the day itself, especially when attempting a world record. It took me seven attempts just to say one word – 'now' – and my voice was gone for the next couple of days. It was really husky; it was awful. So no, you can't really practise for it. But it's great fun when you're doing it!'

A 58-year-old Australian professional air conditioner cleaner and honorary town crier was recognized by Guinness World Records as the world’s loudest person at 122.4 decibels, which broke the previous record of 121.7 decibels in 1994.



Canberra resident Joseph McGrail-Bateup… pic.twitter.com/qRbtq4drL5 — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 23, 2026

Despite being a record-holder, McGrail-Bateup said he regards himself as the world's loudest man rather than the world's loudest person. Interestingly, Guinness now lists him as the holder of the loudest shout by an individual male.

McGrail-Bateup has repeatedly said he is happy for Flanagan to retain recognition as the loudest woman.

'I'm pleased that she (Flanagan) gets to keep her record,' he remarked. 'She remains the loudest woman in the world, and I'm the loudest man in the world.'

Who Is Joseph McGrail-Bateup?

Away from the headlines, McGrail-Bateup leads a surprisingly varied life. He works professionally as an air-conditioner cleaner in Australia's capital while also serving as Canberra's honorary town crier, a ceremonial position he has held since 2017.

In the role, he appears at community celebrations, school events, charity functions and classic car shows. His town crier title is 'Lord Joseph.'

Town criers have a long history dating back centuries, when they were responsible for delivering official announcements before newspapers and modern communications existed. Today, the role survives largely as a cultural and heritage tradition.

McGrail-Bateup became increasingly competitive after joining the Ancient and Honourable Guild of Australian Town Criers. In 2024, he won a guild competition by delivering the loudest rendition of the traditional call 'Oyez, Oyez, Oyez' at 98 decibels.

His latest success is not his first taste of Guinness fame. In 2019, he briefly held a world record for the fastest time to shoot 10 arrows as an archer. The record was later surpassed by a seven-year-old competitor.