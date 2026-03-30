Pope Leo XIV has issued a blunt anti-war rebuke to world leaders, declaring during his Palm Sunday homily that God 'does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war'. The pontiff addressed tens of thousands of faithful in St Peter's Square on Sunday, describing Jesus as the 'King of Peace' who rejects any attempt to use faith to justify armed conflict. The comments come as the Iran war entered its second month, with Pope Leo also referencing the continuing situation in Ukraine.

The first US pope cited scripture, stating that such prayers are rejected because leaders' hands are full of blood. He labelled the Iran conflict 'atrocious' and reiterated calls for an immediate ceasefire in the Middle East.

Stark Warning at Start of Holy Week

The address opened Holy Week, the lead-up to Easter for the world's 1.4 billion Catholics, under bright spring sunshine in Rome. Pope Leo XIV emphasised that Jesus stands with the innocent and the oppressed, rather than those waging war.

Vatican observers noted the unusually forceful tone from the pontiff, who has previously lamented that the situation in the Middle East is 'getting worse and worse'. He has criticised military air strikes as indiscriminate and urged their ban.

Read more Pope Leo XIV Slams Trump, Says Jesus 'Does Not Listen' to Prayers of Those Who Wage War Pope Leo XIV Slams Trump, Says Jesus 'Does Not Listen' to Prayers of Those Who Wage War

The remarks appeared to target the use of religious rhetoric to defend military operations in the region, though no specific leaders were named. Analysts highlighted the symbolic importance of the timing, just before Easter celebrations begin.

Social Media and Global Reaction

The pope's message spread rapidly on social media. A post on X by the verified account of Roman Catholic priest Fr Adrian Graffy captured the essence: 'Jesus is the King of Peace, who rejects war, whom no one can use to justify war. He does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war, but rejects them.'

‘Jesus is the King of Peace, who rejects war, whom no one can use to justify war. He does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war, but rejects them.’ (Pope Leo, Palm Sunday) pic.twitter.com/lqXmkjDC3i — What Good News (@WhatGoodNews) March 30, 2026

No immediate public responses have emerged from world leaders, but the comments have fuelled debate about the role of religion in modern conflicts. The US administration has faced scrutiny for its use of religious rhetoric in relation to the Iran campaign.

Pope Leo has grown increasingly vocal in recent weeks, describing the violence as a scandal to humanity and stressing the need for dialogue rather than force.

First American Pope's Peace Advocacy

Elected following the death of Pope Francis, Leo XIV has brought a distinctly American perspective to the papacy. His personal background has lent additional weight to his interventions in debates involving US foreign policy.

He has consistently positioned the Catholic Church in opposition to the use of faith to sanction war. This aligns with long-established Church teaching on just war but applies it pointedly to contemporary global conflicts.

The pontiff's stance forms part of a wider Vatican effort to prioritise humanitarian concerns and push for de-escalation in international relations. As the Iran war shows no immediate signs of resolution, Pope Leo XIV's blunt anti-war rebuke adds significant moral weight to international calls for de-escalation. With Holy Week now underway, his message of peace is expected to resonate strongly in Catholic communities across the globe.