Prince Harry appeared 'less reciprocal' towards Meghan Markle's public affection during a red carpet appearance in Canada on Friday, according to body language expert Judi James, who analysed the couple's pose at the David Foster Foundation's 40th anniversary gala.

The event took place days after Markle's 45th birthday and came as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a rare joint appearance in front of photographers. They smiled for the cameras and posed together, but James argued that their physical dynamic appeared uneven, with Markle seemingly more engaged in the display of affection than her husband.

Prince Harry's 'Less Reciprocal' Body Language

Markle appeared to initiate most of the visible contact between them. James said the Duchess pressed into Harry's torso and placed one hand on his chest, a gesture the expert interpreted as a sign of closeness and 'ownership'.

Markle's broad smile, the expert added, projected happiness and confidence in the relationship. Harry's response appeared more restrained, according to James.

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James pointed to his closed-lip smile, intense expression and the light placement of his fingers on Markle's back. Taken together, she said, those details made him seem less willing to match his wife's level of public affection.

'Meghan uses a togetherness pose with Harry to register ongoing affection here, pressing into his torso and placing one hand onto his chest in a gesture of ownership as her eyes again greet the camera directly in a 'My man' style of celebrity pose and her lips part in a wide, teeth-baring smile of relationship bliss,' James said.

'Harry's hard stare into the camera, his closed lips and the very light placement of his fingers on her back make him look less reciprocal and more subtle when it comes to emotional boasting.'

That is a striking interpretation of a single red carpet moment, but it remains James' interpretation rather than evidence of the couple's relationship dynamics. A photograph can capture a posture, a facial expression or an awkward-looking hand placement.

It cannot establish whether Harry was uncomfortable, distracted, concentrating on photographers or simply caught between poses. James nevertheless suggested that Harry looked as though he had been coached in how to present himself alongside Markle. She said his stance appeared to mirror Markle's rather than emerge naturally, with his feet positioned carefully and his outside arm hanging by his side.

'This looks like a model pose and it appears to mirror his wife's stance,' James said. 'He even tops it off with something of a 'Zoolander'-style intense stare into the camera while his "smile" is performed with closed lips rather than the usual friendly and fun Harry-style grin.'

The comparison is colourful, perhaps deliberately so. It also helps explain James' reading of the photographs. The couple were dressed for a polished celebrity event, yet James interpreted Harry's pose as controlled rather than spontaneous.

Meghan Markle and Harry Present a Different Picture

The red carpet reading was not the only image to emerge from the Canadian appearance.

Markle later shared a more relaxed photograph of herself and Harry from the event, with the pair smiling closely together. She wore a dark gown by Canadian designer Greta Constantine and Princess Diana's diamond-and-sapphire butterfly earrings, while Harry chose a classic black tuxedo. The couple also posed with David Foster and his wife, Katharine McPhee.

Those images offer a warmer counterpoint to James' analysis. They show Harry and Markle attending the same gala, standing together for photographs and joining the public celebration of the foundation's anniversary.

A joint appearance does not prove that speculation about the Sussexes' relationship is unfounded, just as one serious expression cannot prove that Harry is pulling away from his wife.

The timing also matters. The event followed a birthday video shared by Markle in which she was seen dancing in her kitchen while Harry recorded her. Harry could be heard behind the camera, offering a more informal glimpse of the couple than the formal red carpet photographs conveyed.

That contrast offers two different public images. On one side is an expert describing Harry as controlled, coached and 'less reciprocal'. On the other is a couple who continue to attend events together, pose for photographs and share glimpses of their relationship through social media.

Neither Harry nor Markle has publicly said that Harry's body language at the gala reflected tension or emotional distance. The supplied material also contains no official response from their representatives to James' comments.

Body language analysis can be compelling because it turns tiny gestures into a larger narrative. However, such analysis remains subjective and cannot establish the state of a relationship from photographs alone. In this case, James' assessment offers one interpretation of Harry's appearance in front of the cameras, rather than confirmation of any tension between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.