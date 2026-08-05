Prince Harry reportedly grew increasingly frustrated with the Royal Family because he believed Meghan Markle was forced into royal life far too quickly, while Kate Middleton benefited from nearly a decade to adjust before becoming a senior working royal.

The claim comes from royal author Simon Vigar, who said the Duke of Sussex privately compared his whirlwind romance with Meghan to the much slower courtship enjoyed by Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales. According to Vigar, Harry believed that difference fundamentally shaped how each woman experienced life inside the monarchy.

Although the claims have not been confirmed by Buckingham Palace or the Sussexes, they have renewed discussion about whether the pace of Harry and Meghan's relationship contributed to the tensions that ultimately led to their departure from royal duties.

A Tale of Two Royal Courtships

The contrast between the two relationships is difficult to ignore. Prince William and Kate Middleton first met at the University of St Andrews in 2001. Over the following decade, they built their relationship largely away from the intense scrutiny that would later define their public lives.

Their romance survived university, long-distance commitments, media attention and even a brief separation before they announced their engagement in November 2010 and married the following April. By the time Kate officially joined the Royal Family, she had spent almost ten years getting to know William, his relatives and the unique expectations that come with being a future queen.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship unfolded at a dramatically different pace. The couple met on a blind date in July 2016, confirmed their relationship publicly later that year, became engaged in November 2017 and married in May 2018, less than two years after first meeting.

While that timeline would not be unusual for many couples, Vigar argues it represented a remarkably fast transition within the traditionally cautious environment of the British monarchy.

Harry Reportedly Felt Meghan Never Had Time to Adjust

According to Vigar, Harry believed Meghan entered royal life without the gradual preparation that Kate had received. Speaking on the Palace Confidential podcast, the royal commentator claimed Harry viewed the differences between the two women as significant.

He suggested Kate had years to understand royal protocol, media attention and public expectations before taking on full-time duties, whereas Meghan had little opportunity to adapt before finding herself under relentless international scrutiny.

The compressed timeline, Vigar argued, left Harry feeling protective of his wife and increasingly frustrated with the institution around them.

Rather than slowly learning the unwritten rules of palace life, Meghan reportedly had to navigate them almost immediately while simultaneously adjusting to a new country, a new family and unprecedented global media attention. For Harry, that comparison reportedly became difficult to ignore.

William's Concerns Added to the Tension

Vigar also revisited reports that Prince William expressed reservations about how quickly the relationship was progressing.

'William was concerned it was all happening too quickly,' Vigar said during the podcast. Those concerns have surfaced repeatedly in biographies and media reports covering the brothers' relationship.

According to several royal accounts published over recent years, William encouraged Harry to take more time before marrying Meghan, not necessarily because he opposed the relationship itself, but because he understood the extraordinary pressures associated with royal life.

Harry has previously acknowledged in interviews that he interpreted some of those conversations differently, viewing them as a lack of support for Meghan rather than expressions of concern. Whether William's advice was intended as caution or criticism remains a matter of interpretation.

Prince Harry Saw His Royal Romance Thrown Into Warp Drive

Once Harry and Meghan became engaged, events moved rapidly. Within months, Meghan left her acting career, relocated permanently to Britain, underwent extensive royal preparations and became one of the world's most photographed women.

Vigar described the relationship as having gone into 'warp drive' after the couple committed to one another. That pace, he suggested, denied Meghan the gradual adjustment period Kate experienced before entering public life full-time.

The difference extended beyond the wedding itself. Kate spent years building relationships within the Royal Family while gradually increasing her public appearances. Meghan, by contrast, immediately assumed a demanding schedule of engagements, overseas tours and intense media coverage shortly after becoming Duchess of Sussex.

Many royal commentators have argued that those circumstances contributed to the pressures the couple later described publicly.

A Long-Running Source of Frustration

The reported resentment fits into a broader narrative Harry has outlined in interviews, his memoir Spare and the Netflix documentary series produced with Meghan.

Throughout those accounts, Harry has repeatedly argued that the institution failed to provide sufficient support for his wife as she adapted to royal life. Vigar's comments suggest Harry viewed the issue not simply as one of media scrutiny but of unequal preparation.

In his view, Kate benefited from time like time to understand royal expectations, establish family relationships and decide whether the life suited her. Meghan, he reportedly believed, never had that luxury.

Why the Comparison Still Resonates

The differing timelines continue to shape public discussion because they highlight two contrasting approaches to entering Britain's most famous family.

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William and Kate's decade-long relationship unfolded gradually, allowing the future Princess of Wales to adjust before assuming senior responsibilities.

Harry and Meghan's romance developed much faster, compressing major life changes into less than two years. Whether that difference ultimately altered the course of the Sussexes' royal journey remains impossible to prove.

Neither Harry nor Meghan has specifically confirmed Vigar's latest claims, and Buckingham Palace has not commented on the remarks. Even so, the comparison illustrates one of the central questions that has followed the Sussexes since they stepped back from royal duties: whether the institution expected Meghan to adapt to royal life at a pace few people could realistically manage.

For Harry, according to Vigar, that disparity was never simply about timing. It became a symbol of what he believed his wife was denied and why he felt compelled to defend her from the beginning.