Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appeared together at a gala in Canada over the weekend, days after TalkTV host Kevin O'Sullivan claimed, without independent evidence, that the Duchess of Sussex was 'furious' with her husband over the possible financial consequences of his High Court defeat.

The couple attended the event to support their friend David Foster, who was marking the 40th anniversary of fundraising through his namesake foundation. Markle later shared an image from the evening on Instagram, showing herself alongside Harry, who wore a black tuxedo.

Meghan Markle 'Furious' Claim Follows Legal Dispute

The appearance came after O'Sullivan discussed speculation about tension between the Sussexes, linking the alleged strain to Harry's failed privacy lawsuit and the legal costs associated with it.

Harry was one of seven claimants whose case against Associated Newspapers was dismissed by the High Court. Lawyers for the publisher subsequently told the court that its total legal costs amounted to approximately £34.5 million ($46.6 million). That figure is not a personal bill owed by Harry.

The claimants have insurance cover totalling £16.2 million ($21.9 million), while the court has yet to determine how much of the remaining costs they will ultimately be required to pay and how that liability would be divided.

O'Sullivan discussed the legal defeat around the time Markle appeared on MasterChef Australia, drawing a pointed contrast between the couple's public commitments.

'As Meghan Markle starred in a stomach-churning episode of MasterChef Australia her hopeless husband Harry was counting the crippling cost of his humiliation in a London court,' O'Sullivan said.

O'Sullivan also alleged that Harry had approached Elton John about helping with his legal costs. No independent evidence has been presented to support that claim, and neither Harry nor John has publicly confirmed such a conversation.

O'Sullivan went further, suggesting the legal battle had created financial pressure within the marriage. He also claimed, without independent corroboration, that Markle had previously urged Harry to stop pursuing disputes with newspapers.

'We know they're struggling for cash. Meghan told Harry quite a long time ago. Look, give up this battle with the newspapers. Don't do it,' he said.

He then added, 'So she is right now, trust me, folks, pretty furious with her hopeless husband. That's a lot of flower sprinkles she's going to have to sell to put up with her husband.'

There is no independent evidence establishing that the Sussexes are 'struggling for cash', that Markle gave Harry that advice or that she is currently angry with him. Those claims originate with O'Sullivan and have not been confirmed by the couple or their representatives.

Read more Meghan Markle Allegedly 'Furious' as Prince Harry Faces £2.5M Bill After Losing High Court Privacy Case Meghan Markle Allegedly 'Furious' as Prince Harry Faces £2.5M Bill After Losing High Court Privacy Case

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Step Out Together

Their Canadian appearance offered a public contrast to the speculation surrounding their marriage. Markle posed in a one-shouldered gown by Canadian designer Greta Constantine.

She also wore diamond and sapphire earrings previously owned by Princess Diana, Harry's late mother. The jewellery has appeared in Markle's public wardrobe before, making it a familiar detail in photographs of the duchess.

Harry, meanwhile, appeared in formal eveningwear as the pair attended the gala for Foster's foundation. The David Foster Foundation's 40th-anniversary gala took place in Victoria, British Columbia, on 7 August, with both Harry and Meghan publicly photographed at the event.

Markle's Instagram post showed them together rather than separately, an important detail given that speculation about their relationship has often focused on the couple's individual appearances and professional projects.

The gala appearance also followed the couple's reported return from the UK, where they were said to have reconciled with King Charles III and helped him reunite with his grandchildren. Still, one public outing cannot prove what is happening privately.

It confirms only that the couple attended the event together. It cannot settle claims about money, marriage or disagreements over legal strategy. Their appearance therefore should not be treated as evidence either confirming or disproving reports of private tension.

The confirmed sequence is narrower than some of the surrounding commentary suggests. Harry and six other claimants lost their High Court case, Associated Newspapers has put its total costs at approximately £34.5 million ($46.6 million), and the final division of those costs remains unresolved. O'Sullivan has separately claimed the litigation created tension between Harry and Meghan, but that allegation has not been independently established.

There is no official statement from the couple confirming a dispute, nor is there evidence establishing that their marriage is under strain because of the litigation. Markle's alleged reaction, Harry's reported request to Elton John and claims about the couple's financial circumstances cannot be independently verified and should be treated cautiously.

For now, the strongest confirmed details are Harry's legal defeat, the ongoing dispute over Associated Newspapers' £34.5 million ($46.6 million) costs and the couple's joint appearance at the David Foster Foundation gala in Canada. Claims about what the litigation means for their marriage remain speculation.