Prince Philip reportedly had a brutal verdict on King Charles III's decision to open up about his unhappy childhood, calling it 'bloody stupid' and viewing his eldest son as 'self-indulgent', according to royal author Gyles Brandreth.

The revelation offers a striking glimpse into the private tensions behind the polished image of the Royal Family. Charles, then the Prince of Wales, had allowed biographer Jonathan Dimbleby to publish deeply personal details about his relationship with his parents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

For Philip, according to Brandreth, Charles had gone too far.

Gyles Brandreth revealed the late Duke of Edinburgh's feelings on what his son told his official biographer. https://t.co/sncF7UUPhD — Marie Claire (@marieclaire) August 9, 2026

Charles Opens up About His Childhood

The controversy centred on Dimbleby's biography of Charles, published in the early 1990s after the future king cooperated with the project.

Among the revelations was Charles' reported belief that he had been 'emotionally estranged' from his parents and had spent much of his life longing for the affection he felt they were 'unable or unwilling to offer'.

It was an unusually candid portrait of the man who would one day become king. But while Charles appeared willing to let the public see a more vulnerable side of his upbringing, his father reportedly saw the decision very differently.

Philip's Brutal Verdict on Charles

Brandreth, who knew members of the Royal Family for decades and worked alongside Prince Philip at Fields in Trust, wrote that the late duke considered Charles' complaints excessive.

According to Brandreth, Prince Philip called Charles 'self-indulgent'. He believed his eldest son spent too much time thinking about himself, feeling sorry for himself and brooding over how difficult it was to be the Prince of Wales.

That makes the dispute far more revealing than a simple disagreement over a biography. Philip was reportedly not just unhappy with what Charles had said. He objected to the idea that his son had taken private family grievances and placed them before the public. Brandreth wrote that Philip thought it was 'bloody stupid' of Charles to air his grievances in public.

Queen Elizabeth Was Reportedly Saddened

Philip's reaction was reportedly furious. Queen Elizabeth's was very different. Brandreth wrote that Charles' revelations 'hurt his parents' and claimed that, although the Queen said nothing publicly, Philip told him that she was 'saddened' by what her son had disclosed.

That contrast is striking. Charles had reportedly wanted to explain the emotional distance he felt growing up. Philip, meanwhile, apparently believed those feelings should not have been made public. Elizabeth, according to Brandreth's recollection, was left quietly hurt by the revelations. Behind the royal formality was a deeply personal family disagreement.

The Royal Parenting Divide

To understand Philip's reaction, the circumstances of Charles' childhood matter. Elizabeth became Queen in 1952, when Charles was still young, and the demands on both the monarch and her consort grew considerably. Royal duties meant extensive travel, public appearances and a schedule far removed from ordinary family life.

There was also a generational divide in how children were raised. As Brandreth noted, families of their class and generation commonly relied on nannies, with parents spending comparatively limited time with their children.

What might now be viewed as emotional distance was, in that era, largely accepted as part of the system. But explaining the circumstances did not necessarily erase Charles' feelings about them.

Philip's Defence Was Strikingly Simple

Despite his reported anger, Philip apparently did not offer a lengthy public defence of his parenting. Brandreth wrote that the only thing Philip would say on the record about his and Elizabeth's parenting was remarkably simple: 'We did our best.'

That brief response sits at the centre of the clash between the two generations. Charles reportedly spoke about the affection he believed he had missed. Philip's response, by contrast, reflected a more stoic view of parental duty, one shaped by the standards of his generation and his own approach to life. Neither perspective made the other disappear.

A Family Rift Laid Bare

The episode remains fascinating because it exposes something the monarchy has traditionally worked hard to keep private: how differently members of the same family can remember the same childhood.

For Charles, discussing his upbringing offered an explanation for the man he became. For Philip, according to Brandreth, it looked like unnecessary public self-examination and an unfair airing of family grievances.

That may explain the force of the duke's reported reaction. The real sting was not simply that Charles had talked about his childhood. It was that Philip apparently believed the future king should have kept those feelings behind closed doors.

Decades later, Brandreth's recollection captures a remarkable father-son divide: Charles reportedly wanted his emotional experience understood, while Philip believed some family pain was better endured in private.