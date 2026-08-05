Prince Harry's reported change of heart about the UK and the Royal Family may be placing fresh attention on his marriage to Meghan Markle, according to a relationship expert who believes the Duke of Sussex's apparent desire to reconnect with his family could create new pressures within the couple's relationship.

The renewed speculation follows reports that Harry has become increasingly interested in repairing ties with King Charles after years of estrangement. While there has been no official confirmation from Buckingham Palace or the Sussexes about any shift in their relationship, recent commentary has fuelled discussion over whether Harry's evolving outlook on his royal past could affect the life he has built in California.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior working royals in 2020 before relocating to the United States, where they have since established careers spanning media production, philanthropy and business ventures while raising their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

For years, the couple have presented a united front, defending one another through public criticism, legal battles and highly publicised interviews about their experiences within the Royal Family. That shared journey has become central to their public identity, making any suggestion of diverging priorities particularly noteworthy.

Relationship Expert Says Reality Can Change Early Romantic Decisions

Relationship expert and dating coach Hayley Quinn believes the couple's relationship may now be entering a different phase.

Speaking in comments published on Tuesday, Quinn said many relationships begin with an intense period in which partners prioritise each other above everything else, sometimes making life-changing decisions that later require reassessment as circumstances evolve.

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'In the case of Harry and Meghan, Harry showed his loyalty to Meghan during Megxit when the couple left their royal duties for a life in the USA,' Quinn said.

According to Quinn, that level of commitment often reflects the excitement and certainty that characterise the early years of a relationship. However, she suggested that the practical realities of family life can gradually replace that initial sense of adventure.

After establishing themselves in California, Quinn argued, the Sussexes faced many of the same long-term challenges experienced by other couples, including raising children, balancing careers and managing the pressures that accompany constant public attention.

'It's believable that their once great escape no longer feels so gilded and the couple may be experiencing strain on their relationship,' she said. Her comments represent personal analysis rather than confirmed information about the couple's private life.

Harry's Reported Reconciliation Efforts Add Fresh Speculation

Much of the current discussion centres on reports that Harry has been making efforts to improve relations with King Charles. Some recent reports have suggested that communication between father and son has become more frequent, although the Palace has not commented publicly on the claims.

Other reports have even claimed Harry, Meghan and their children recently met with King Charles and Queen Camilla in the UK, though those reports have not been independently verified. If accurate, Quinn believes such meetings could represent more than a family reunion.

She suggested they may indicate Harry is reassessing the importance of maintaining relationships beyond his marriage, including reconnecting with relatives from whom he has remained largely estranged since leaving royal life. That, she argues, could naturally create new conversations within any marriage.

'When someone begins reconnecting with parts of their previous life, it can alter the balance of a relationship,' Quinn suggested, noting that partners sometimes evolve in different ways over time.

No Evidence of Marital Problems

Despite the speculation, there is no public evidence that Harry and Meghan's marriage is in difficulty. The couple have continued making joint public appearances throughout 2026 while supporting each other's charitable initiatives and professional projects.

Neither Harry nor Meghan has suggested that differences over the Royal Family have created conflict between them. Instead, much of the current narrative has been driven by commentators attempting to interpret Harry's reported interest in reconciliation alongside Meghan's continued focus on building their independent life in California.

That distinction matters. A reported desire to improve family relationships does not necessarily signal problems within a marriage, nor does it indicate a change in the couple's long-standing decision to step away from official royal duties.

Reconciliation and Independence Are Not Mutually Exclusive

The broader discussion reflects an ongoing fascination with the Sussexes' future rather than any confirmed shift in their relationship. For some observers, Harry's reported openness to reconnecting with his father suggests a natural desire to repair family bonds after years of separation.

Others argue that reconciliation with the Royal Family need not conflict with the independent life he and Meghan have built in the United States. For now, there has been no official comment from either the Sussexes or Buckingham Palace regarding the latest speculation.

Whether Harry's reported efforts to reconnect with his family ultimately lead to closer royal ties, or simply represent a private attempt to heal longstanding personal relationships, remains unclear.

What is certain is that, nearly six years after stepping away from royal duties, every reported shift in Harry and Meghan's relationship with the monarchy continues to generate intense public interest, even when much of the discussion rests on interpretation rather than confirmed fact.