Prince Harry has been urged by a royal commentator to stop acting like a working royal following his latest visit to launch the 2027 Invictus Games countdown, where safety disputes triggered a fresh security row. The dispute ultimately prevented Meghan Markle and their two young children from joining him in London for the event.

The former working royal stepped back from official monarchical duties years ago, yet his returns to Britain consistently spark administrative friction. The news came after his recent trip became entangled in tense discussions regarding personal safety, royal housing, and official protocol.

UK Visit Labelled a 'Circus' Fueled by Paranoia and Unseemly Rows

Royal expert Emily Andrews criticised the Duke of Sussex for turning what should have been a straightforward trip into a public spectacle. Discussing the issue with Woman and Home magazine, Andrews claimed his constant friction with authorities has created a circus.

'The drama with Prince Harry shows no sign of abating or calming down,' Andrews told the publication when evaluating the visit. 'His hoped for family reunion unravelled into an unseemly row over who said what, when, where people could stay, and why exactly he feels unsafe in the UK.'

While admitting she is no security expert, Andrews characterised his safety fears as an overreaction driven by dithering, paranoia, and indecision. In her view, the Duke is attempting to claim official privileges while operating entirely outside the formal royal institution.

'For me, it was trying to combine the two things, his family and his work, that has proved so difficult,' Andrews explained. 'He is no longer a working royal, and so cannot act like one.'

Duke Rejects Buckingham Palace Accommodation Before Private Family Meeting

The administrative friction around the Duke's presence stems from his conviction that standard security measures provided to non-working royals are wholly inadequate. According to Andrews, official attempts to accommodate his safety requirements fell far short of his personal expectations.

'He genuinely believes his wife and children are not safe in the UK without guards armed with guns,' Andrews observed. 'Even the offer of accommodation at Buckingham Palace and safe passage in and out was not good enough.'

His insistence on armed protection remains the primary reason Meghan, Archie, and Lilibet did not join him for the formal events. Despite these glaring disputes, a quiet family meeting did manage to take place away from the public gaze.

The Sussexes eventually met King Charles and Queen Camilla at the monarch's private residence, Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, on July 10. The King was reportedly happy to meet his young grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet, during the brief gathering.

How the Trauma of Princess Diana's Death Fuels Prince Harry's UK Security Fears

Even while offering harsh assessments of his actions, Andrews softened her stance somewhat by acknowledging the deep psychological drivers behind his behaviour. She sympathised with the prince, noting that his intense feelings regarding UK security are rooted in lingering pain.

According to the expert, his paranoid feelings about security in the UK stem directly from the lasting trauma of the death of his mother, the late Princess Diana. That tragic loss appears to continue shaping his perception of physical danger for his own wife and children.

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This deep fear makes rational compromises with state security panels exceptionally difficult for the Duke to accept. Where royal administrators see legal boundaries, Harry sees a vital fight to protect his family from wild threats and harm.

Navigating this emotional grief alongside formal rules guarantees that future visits will likely trigger similar disputes. For now, every return journey across the Atlantic seems destined to pull him right back into public battles.