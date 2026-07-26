Read more MasterChef Fans Vow Boycott as Meghan Markle Objects to Being Called 'Royalty' MasterChef Fans Vow Boycott as Meghan Markle Objects to Being Called 'Royalty'

Meghan Markle brought unexpected drama and a surprise cameo from Prince Harry to her guest judge role on MasterChef Australia during the Sunday, 26 July episode, as details of a behind-the-scenes clash over her royal title emerged.

The 44-year-old Duchess of Sussex stepped into the television kitchen to evaluate contestants. Reports from The Sunday Telegraph indicate her team was left frustrated with the programme's producers.

Despite instructions from her team requesting that the specific term 'royalty' be avoided, regular judge Poh Ling Yeow reportedly introduced her to the kitchen as 'MasterChef royalty'. The programme then proceeded with a challenge themed around cooking a 'dish fit for a Duchess'.

The news came after the couple travelled to Australia in April for public engagements, which included filming this culinary segment. Meghan and Harry stepped back from senior royal duties in 2020.

Intense public debate regarding their ongoing use of the royalty title consistently follows their independent television appearances.

The Truth Behind Meghan Markle's MasterChef Australia Appearance

Despite the reported pre-production discussions, the on-screen atmosphere remained exceptionally warm. While Meghan was delivering feedback to a hopeful chef, a crew member unexpectedly handed her a smartphone displaying an incoming video call.

'Hi, my love,' Meghan answered warmly upon seeing her husband appear on the screen. She then turned to the cast and crew to announce that her husband was on the line. After exchanging pleasantries with the production team, the 41-year-old Duke of Sussex quickly checked if his spontaneous check-in had derailed the filming schedule.

'What's going on?' Harry asked. 'Have I interrupted something important?'

Meghan eagerly updated him on the tasting process, praising the four talented cooks and expressing her wish that he could join them. She informed the other judges that Harry was currently in Canberra visiting military veterans.

'I wish you could try this,' she told him. 'These dishes are fantastic. It's really delicious, and there's a hot sauce that, well, you know me, it is so good. I think it might be too much for you though.'

Harry took the gentle teasing about his low spice tolerance in stride, offering a supportive farewell so the tasting could resume. He apologised for the disturbance, confirmed all was well in Canberra, and promised to see her later.

Prince Harry surprising Meghan live on the set of MasterChef Australia is iconic! 🇦🇺🥘📲



“Hi my love!” Her showing him around the set, introducing the judges, and teasing him over the spicy sambal is too sweet. The contestants couldn’t believe their eyes! #masterchef pic.twitter.com/dLGykwJ6ub — Rebecca 🤎 (@rebecca_sussex) July 26, 2026

Leaked Texts Reveal Producer's Verdict: Meghan Was 'So Great' on MasterChef Set

Despite the off-camera friction, the television broadcast painted a picture of domestic bliss. Leaked text messages from the set, which went viral after being shared on TikTok and were later reported by Marie Claire, corroborated a smooth operation once cameras started rolling. An anonymous show producer messaged former colleague Alexandria Funnell to share their firsthand experience working with the Duchess.

'I was keen to hear the goss. She was so great,' the producer wrote. The insider noted that Meghan was unfailingly polite to the entire crew, possessed a sharp sense of humour, and behaved like a completely normal human being. Her entourage consisted of just two people who were equally pleasant.

Funnell also learned that Meghan proved to be an exceptionally efficient television judge. Unlike many celebrity guests who require heavy editing because they speak for extended periods, Meghan delivered concise critiques. Funnell explained that post-production editors usually have to cut judges down significantly because they waffle endlessly, but Meghan was apparently awesome.

'Haters gonna hate,' Funnell concluded.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, brought plenty of warmth and laughter to Masterchef Australia as she gave contestants their 30-minute time call, learned how to pronounce “herbs,” and charmed everyone with her graceful demeanour. “She’s very elegant,” noted one contestant 💫



📽️:… pic.twitter.com/4CbD3tTaTy — HELLO! Canada (@HelloCanada) July 26, 2026

MasterChef Australia Guest Spot Aligns With Meghan Markle's Lifestyle Pivot

The highly successful television guest spot aligns perfectly with Meghan's recent pivot towards lifestyle content, cementing her status in the domestic sphere.

Since establishing her entirely new life across the Atlantic, she confidently launched her own brand, As Ever, and expertly showcased her passion for cooking and do-it-yourself projects in the two-season Netflix series With Love, Meghan.