Prince Harry's insistence that he will not bring his children to the UK without the level of security he prefers has been branded 'in my opinion, extortion' by a royal commentator, as the Duke of Sussex prepares to return to Britain next month with Meghan Markle and their two young children for Invictus Games events in Birmingham.

For context, this will be the first time Prince Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, have visited the UK together with Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, in four years. Their last family trip was in June 2022 for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, while Meghan was last on British soil in September 2022 for the late monarch's funeral.

Since stepping back as working royals in 2020, Harry has travelled back alone several times, usually for legal cases or charity work, but this visit is being framed as a test of whether any meaningful thaw in relations with the Royal Family is remotely possible.

Prince Harry Security Row Shadows Invictus Return

The news came after the Daily Telegraph reported on 17 June that Harry and Meghan would travel to the UK for the one‑year countdown to the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027, an adaptive sporting competition for injured service personnel and veterans that remains Harry's flagship project.

King Charles, 77, has already offered his younger son and family accommodation on a royal estate during their stay, according to multiple outlets including People. On earlier visits the King is said to have made similar offers, including rooms at Buckingham Palace, which Harry declined. As of 19 June, there has been no public indication that the Sussexes have accepted the latest invitation.

When Harry and Meghan stepped back from frontline royal duties, they lost their publicly funded police protection in the UK. Security for high‑profile individuals is determined by the Home Office, not the monarch, and if Harry did stay in a royal residence he would not automatically regain the full taxpayer‑funded cover he once enjoyed.

Harry has challenged that decision in court, arguing that his family is not safe enough under the current arrangements. In a statement to the High Court in London, he said he needed adequate protection for Archie and Lilibet 'to feel at home' in the country of their father's birth.

'The UK is my home. The UK is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the United States,' he told the court, adding that this 'cannot happen if there is no possibility to keep them safe when they are on UK soil.'

He went further, saying: 'I can't put my wife in danger like that, and given my experiences in life, I'm reluctant to unnecessarily put myself in harm's way too.'

'In My Opinion, Extortion': Commentator Slams Harry Over Security Demand

Speaking on Sky News Australia, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield argued that Harry's bid to secure his preferred level of protection has become entangled with his fractured relations with his family.

'Actions have consequences and reconciliation with Prince William appears further away than ever before,' she said, noting Harry's repeated public statements that he wants his children to know the United Kingdom.

Talking to presenter Rita Panahi, Schofield added that the relationship 'can't be rebuilt through press briefings,' and that the narrative around Harry's desire for reconciliation is largely being driven by his own team.

She then delivered the line that has ricocheted around royal-watch social media: 'We only know that because his team are telling us, because Harry tells the BBC in a sit down, or in my opinion, extortion, by refusing to bring your children around your family without your preferred security.'

It is a harsh choice of words, and not one backed by any formal allegation. Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt. Still, the phrase captures a mood among some commentators who believe Harry is effectively holding access to his children as leverage in a dispute the palace cannot openly engage in. Whether that is fair, or wildly unfair, is another question.

Schofield did concede that Invictus remains Harry's most solid reason to keep coming back. 'I think Invictus will always give Harry a reason to come back to the UK, but whether it gives him a path back to his family is a different question entirely. I'm not so sure his family can justify a reunion because of the games,' she said.

Read more Meghan Markle and Children to Accompany Prince Harry to UK After 'Secret Conditions' Met For Royal Return Meghan Markle and Children to Accompany Prince Harry to UK After 'Secret Conditions' Met For Royal Return

Will William And Kate Take The 'Higher Ground'?

Alongside the security row sits the more personal question of whether Harry will see his brother and sister‑in‑law at all when he lands on home turf.

Former royal butler Grant Harrold, who worked for Charles between 2004 and 2011 and also served William, Kate and Harry, told The Express US, via OLBG, that he does not expect any grand olive branches from either side when the Sussexes arrive.

'If William and Kate were to do something as a gesture of goodwill, it would be taking the higher ground, which I imagine they don't want to do,' Harrold said. In his view, any formal get‑together would almost certainly be orchestrated by the King rather than by the Prince and Princess of Wales.

'The only gesture I can imagine is a dinner or a lunch, which is most likely to be held by the King; it isn't something William and Kate would host,' he explained. 'The gesture would be for all four of them to turn up. Ultimately, it would come down to whether the brothers want to see each other and will accept the invitation.'

Harrold was equally sceptical that Harry and Meghan would initiate contact themselves. 'Their coming over to the UK is their way of taking a step, but I don't see them doing anything else to build the bridge,' he said, noting that the lack of any full family reunion for years will make the atmosphere 'very difficult.'

Earlier this month, Schofield went further, telling Sky News Australia that a reconciliation between Harry and William is 'completely off the cards.' The once‑inseparable brothers now appear as distant in public life as it is possible for two men to be while living under the same global spotlight.

Harry has previously signalled that he wants the feud to end. Speaking to the BBC last year, he said: 'I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point in continuing to fight anymore.' He also referred to King Charles's cancer diagnosis, announced in 2024, saying: 'Life is precious. I don't know how much longer my father has. He won't speak to me because of this security stuff, but it would be nice to reconcile.'

That line, too, landed with a thud among palace insiders, who are already bruised by years of public airing of grievances. Yet it hangs over this latest trip. The King has put an offer of a roof on the table.

The Home Office controls the security. William and Kate are keeping their counsel. For now, the only certainty is that the family drama will be playing out off‑camera while Harry turns up in Birmingham for the games that, ironically, once symbolised his best self.