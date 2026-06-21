Prince William and King Charles are said to have fallen out at Trooping the Colour in London after the King signalled he was ready to welcome Prince Harry back to the UK, with one source claiming their relationship is now at a 'very low ebb'.

The latest bout of royal unease follows reports that Harry is planning a high‑profile return visit next month and may bring Meghan, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet with him for the first time in four years. According to the Mail, the Sussexes have been offered accommodation at a royal residence, widely described as an olive branch from the King, though the couple are yet to respond.

'So Much Is Performative': William Bristles Over Harry Return Plans

The news came after years of entrenched distance between Prince William and Prince Harry, whose relationship has been in freefall since the Sussexes stepped back from royal duties in 2020. The brothers are not thought to be on speaking terms following Harry's interviews and his memoir Spare, in which he accused William of everything from physical altercations to briefing against him. They are believed to have last spoken around the late Queen's funeral in September 2022.

Into that already fraught backdrop came the latest Harry return story. The Mail on Sunday reported that William only learned, hours before last Saturday's Trooping the Colour ceremony, that Harry was being courted with a possible summer stay and the chance for his children to see their grandfather in the UK. That, the paper suggested, set the stage for what one insider called a 'frosty exchange' between the King and his heir.

One source quoted by the outlet said flatly that 'the King's relationship with William is not in a good place' and that the pair are at a 'very low ebb'. The reported disagreement centres on what William reportedly sees as his father's 'misjudgment' in trying to reconcile with Harry now, when trust between the brothers is broken and public opinion is still raw.

Another insider claimed the tension cut through the pageantry of Trooping the Colour, the annual celebration of the sovereign's official birthday that normally doubles as a show of family unity. 'Queen Camilla, King Charles, and the Princess of Wales were not outwardly warm together that day and the reason was not just the protesters. Relations were decidedly frosty backstage,' the source told the paper.

A second source added a sharper aside about the royal choreography around the King and Prince William, saying: 'So much of what they do is performative. But there was little performance on display that day.'

Prince William, King Charles And A Rift That Will Not Heal

Charles has repeatedly signalled, at least in public, that he wants to keep some line of communication with Harry open. His brief meeting with his youngest son in February, when Harry flew over after the King's cancer diagnosis was announced, was widely read as a father putting family ahead of protocol. William, by contrast, kept his distance, declining to see Harry during that visit and sticking to what, from the outside, looks like a hard line.

That split now sits at the centre of the reported friction between King Charles and Prince William. One is a monarch trying to juggle a bruised family and a centuries‑old institution, the other a future king who, according to allies quoted over the past year, feels personally scorched by Harry's public accusations and wants him nowhere near the workings of the Firm.

As with many royal briefing wars, the picture is murky. After the Mail on Sunday ran its claims about a 'frosty' exchange and a relationship at a 'very low ebb', figures close to the King and Prince William quickly tried to cool things down. They told the same paper that the bond between sovereign and heir remains 'incredibly positive' and 'unchanged', rejecting talk of an outright rift.

That leaves everyone else examining balcony line‑ups and carriage shots, trying to read the room. Were the cool expressions at Trooping the Colour about noisy protesters, a grim weather forecast, or something more domestic? No one outside that inner circle really knows, and the Palace is not about to provide a running commentary.

Harry's Possible UK Return And A Divided Response

Read more Prince Harry Keen to Reunite With King Charles But Refuses to See Prince William in the UK Prince Harry Keen to Reunite With King Charles But Refuses to See Prince William in the UK

What does seem beyond dispute is that any UK return by Harry and Meghan with their children would be a significant moment. Archie and Lilibet have grown up almost entirely outside the royal fold, and a first proper meeting with their grandfather, who is undergoing cancer treatment, would carry obvious emotional weight. It might mark the start of a slow thaw. It might just as easily deepen the cracks if senior royals cannot agree on how, or even whether, to welcome the Sussexes back into the royal orbit.

The reported offer of a royal residence for Harry, even temporarily, adds another twist. It follows the couple's removal from Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, widely seen at the time as Charles drawing a thick line under their life as working royals in Britain. To move from eviction to invitation in barely a couple of years would be a striking shift, and it is not hard to see why William, still living with the fallout from Spare, might view that as a step too far, too quickly.

All of this is unfolding while the Princess of Wales continues her own cancer treatment and the King carefully calibrates his public schedule. The idea that, on top of that, Charles is managing not just a long‑running stand‑off between his sons but, possibly, new tension with his heir, underlines how much unresolved family business sits behind the velvet curtain.

Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace have declined to comment publicly on the latest claims. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the anonymous briefings carried by the Mail on Sunday.

Whether Harry actually boards a plane with Meghan, Archie and Lilibet next month, and whether the King's reported olive branch becomes a real‑world reunion rather than more royal theatre, remains an open question.