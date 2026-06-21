Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be seething in California after photographs from a Gloucestershire family wedding showed Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie warmly greeting Prince William, with one insider claiming the Sussexes issued a five‑word warning to the York sisters: 'It's us or the Waleses.'

The much‑discussed pictures were taken as Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, arrived at the wedding of their cousin Peter Phillips and NHS nurse Harriet Sperling. After months largely out of sight, and amid suggestions they had been quietly sidelined from some higher‑profile royal occasions, the sisters walked in alongside senior royals and were photographed as William leaned in to kiss Beatrice on the cheek.

The sight of Prince Andrew's daughters being openly embraced by the heir to the throne was read by many commentators as a sign they were 'back in the fold', and a pointed contrast to reports they had been asked not to join other senior royals in the Royal Enclosure at Royal Ascot this year. In a family where body language is practically its own dialect, that one affectionate moment carried political weight.

'Kiss Up' Photos Spark Alleged Sussex Fury

The news came after weeks of claims, reported by Heat magazine, that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had been on the phone from Montecito, offering Beatrice and Eugenie advice as they tried to navigate the fallout from their parents' scandals and what the outlet described as the threat of 'eviction' from royal grace.

An unnamed insider told the magazine that the pictures of the princesses apparently 'kissing up' to Prince William landed badly with the Sussexes. 'Seeing them quite literally kiss up to William after all the hours they've spent counselling them on how to handle this threat of eviction he's been hanging over them was very disturbing for Harry and Meghan,' the source alleged.

'Clearly the girls are doing all they can to save their own skins and unfortunately that does make Meghan and Harry pretty uneasy. How can they trust them if they're going to lay at William's feet the moment that they get the chance?'

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims. Kensington Palace and representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave no public comment in the original report and there has been no official response from any royal household about the supposed fallout.

Once‑Close Bond Between Harry And Eugenie Tested

If the insider account is accurate, the personal sting for Harry is obvious. He was extremely close to Eugenie growing up. When he began dating Meghan in 2016, Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, were among the first to double date with them. After Harry and Meghan left frontline royal life in 2020 and relocated to California, Eugenie flew out to visit them in Montecito, a quiet show of loyalty while relations with the rest of the Firm were icy.

Against that history, the claim that neither the Sussexes nor Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson were invited to Peter Phillips' wedding underlines how scrambled the family map has become. Old alliances that once looked solid now seem shaky, while new ones are being tested in front of zoom lenses.

William's Wedding Embrace Rekindles Sussex Tensions

Layered over everything is Harry's very public rift with Prince William. In his 2023 memoir Spare, he described his elder brother as his 'arch nemesis' and alleged that William physically assaulted him during a row over Meghan at Nottingham Cottage. With that backdrop, watching his cousins laughing and hugging William on camera was unlikely to be an easy watch from Montecito.

The Heat source goes further, claiming Harry and Meghan are convinced William is simply biding his time before 'dropping the axe' on Beatrice and Eugenie as part of his push for a slimmed‑down monarchy. The Sussexes are said to regard the sisters as 'foolish' and 'quite weak' for showing such open affection, and to see William as 'a total two‑faced schemer' and 'the epitome of a wolf in sheep's clothing'.

According to the same insider, Beatrice and Eugenie have quietly pushed back against any stark choice between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on one side and Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, on the other.

York Sisters 'Won't Follow Into Exile'

They 'appreciate Harry and Meghan's concern, and they do value their advice, but they're simply not prepared to follow them into exile; they still have too much to lose,' the source said.

That is where the reported clash with the Sussexes seems to sit. Harry and Meghan, the insider claims, see each warm interaction between the York sisters and William as proof Beatrice and Eugenie are being naïve. The sisters, for their part, see it as basic survival. They were 'very grateful' to be invited to Peter Phillips' wedding and to be treated with courtesy, and they have chosen to take that at face value.

Breaking: Princess Beatrice & Edo and Princess Eugenie and Jack have arrived for Peter and Harriet’s wedding! They were the first members of the RF to arrive. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/HrkYajp15t — Rodrigo (@The_QVDS) June 6, 2026

Those alleged private views sit beside William's carefully crafted public persona as a moderniser focused on social and environmental causes. According to the original report, Harry and Meghan believe his warmth towards Beatrice and Eugenie is tactical, not sentimental, pointing out that he remained cordial with Andrew shortly before his own titles were removed. None of that can be proven from a single cheek kiss, and in Windsor‑watching circles speculation is common.

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Family Loyalty Tested In Public

What is clear is that the York sisters' moment of visible closeness with William has become another proxy battle in a wider family rift. A hug at a wedding would not usually merit much attention. In this context it has turned into a test of loyalty, a small piece of royal theatre that the Sussexes, if this account is right, found more disturbing than sweet.

For now, the only on‑record words are those of unnamed insiders, and the central players are keeping their silence. In the modern House of Windsor, that silence tends to speak volumes, even when a single photograph is doing most of the talking.