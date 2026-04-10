Sarah Ferguson is reportedly living a nomadic lifestyle after being forced out of the Royal Lodge, relying on the hospitality of wealthy ex-boyfriends to provide a roof over her head.

The Duchess of York, 66, has spent the last several weeks moving between luxury properties in Britain and abroad as she attempts to secure a permanent base. This sudden displacement follows Prince Andrew's departure from the 30-room Windsor estate earlier this year. While the Duke of York has reportedly settled into a more modest property on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, Ferguson has been left to improvise, turning to a network of high-profile former partners for support.

Insiders suggest the move marks a significant shift in the York family dynamic 2026, with the former couple 'running away from each other' in the wake of the relentless Epstein files fallout. Although they shared a home for decades despite their 1996 divorce, sources told TheDailyMail that the pair are currently 'not talking that much.' For Ferguson, this has meant swapping the security of Windsor Great Park for the guest rooms of the global elite.

Read more Prince William Reportedly Claims Harry Is 'Getting What He Deserves' Amid Security Snub Prince William Reportedly Claims Harry Is 'Getting What He Deserves' Amid Security Snub

Her reputation, which never fully recovered from the tabloid dramas of the 1990s, was badly damaged by the 2010 'cash‑for‑access' sting, when she was secretly filmed apparently agreeing to accept £15,000 in return for offering access to Andrew. She later admitted she had been in a financial crisis at the time.

The Royal Lodge Question

According to the Daily Mail, Ferguson and Andrew, now largely withdrawn from public royal duties, are still in contact but have drifted apart in practice. One unnamed source, speaking to the paper, claimed the pair are on civil terms but 'not talking that much,' adding: 'It is almost as if they have run away from each other.'

The Daily Mail report suggests that she has been spending time at a castle in Tuscany owned by 86‑year‑old Count Gaddo della Gherardesca, a long‑standing friend and past romantic interest.

She is also said to have stayed at the home of another ex, the 88-year-old retired Formula 1 impresario and racing driver Paddy McNally. Both arrangements are described as temporary, part bolthole and part social refuge, rather than any kind of formal new base.

The Royal Family, for its part, has offered no public comment on where Ferguson is living or on her reliance on private friends. Buckingham Palace generally avoids discussing the domestic arrangements of non‑working royals and divorced spouses, and there is no indication that will change now.

A Fall From Grace Deepens

If the royal house move is essentially a private matter, the reputational damage around it is anything but. Even her supporters would struggle to argue that Ferguson's standing has ever fully recovered since she was recorded in 2010, apparently soliciting money in exchange for access to Andrew, who was then a UK trade envoy. That footage, widely broadcast at the time, showed her apparently accepting a cash payment and speaking of a larger sum. She later apologised and acknowledged she was under extreme financial strain.

In the years after, Ferguson attempted several reinventions, from charity work to media ventures. Yet the Epstein saga has proven more corrosive to the York family brand than any past misjudgement. The release of US court documents and the relentless focus on Andrew's ties to Jeffrey Epstein have placed his conduct, and by extension the judgement of those around him, under sustained scrutiny.

The latest suggestion that the Royal Family 'can't trust her' is not an official line from the Palace, but a sharp reading of the mood among some courtiers and commentators who see Ferguson as a liability at a time when the monarchy is trying to limit collateral damage from Andrew's downfall. Her decision‑making, they argue, has repeatedly made difficult situations worse, or at least harder to manage quietly.

There is no formal charge against Ferguson in relation to Epstein, and she has not been accused of any crime. What she cannot escape is proximity. As Andrew's ex‑wife, long‑time housemate and still a close personal associate, she has been bound up in a narrative over which she has little control. Every fresh revelation about Andrew's past associations has dragged her name back into coverage she might otherwise have avoided.

Those close to her, speaking anonymously over recent years, have tended to paint a picture of someone who lurches between resilience and poor judgement. The image of the former Duchess drifting between the Tuscan castle of an octogenarian Italian aristocrat and the home of an 88‑year‑old former racing driver will not reassure critics who believe she never quite grasped how small the margin for error has become.