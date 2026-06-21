Meghan Markle shared a rare Father's Day photo of Prince Harry embracing Archie and Lilibet just hours after Prince William was celebrated as the 'best Papa in the world' in a tribute from Princess Kate and their children. The back-to-back family posts quickly drew attention online, with royal watchers noting the timing amid the continuing distance between the once-close brothers.

While both tributes celebrated fatherhood, they offered contrasting glimpses into the lives of the Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales. And, as has become routine for both families, it prompted an immediate wave of commentary across social media.

Two Families, Two Tributes

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Posting on Instagram on Sunday, Meghan shared a photograph of Harry hugging the couple's two children and wrote: 'They're so lucky to have you. We all are. Happy Father's Day to our one and only.' The tribute came as Kensington Palace marked William's 44th birthday and Father's Day with an affectionate photograph of the future King alongside Princess Charlotte.

The 'Copycat' Claims That Resurfaced Online

Over the years, social media commentators and royal watchers have repeatedly alleged that the Sussexes have mirrored the Waleses' public appearances, family photographs, fashion choices and major announcements. Similar claims surfaced after Markle's As Ever social media posts were compared to content shared by the Princess of Wales.

Last year, Markle was accused by some commentators of copying the Princess of Wales after she stepped out in New York wearing a black Chanel camera bag and a nude Saint Laurent blazer, items described by reports as staples of the Princess of Wales's wardrobe. Whether coincidence or not, Sunday's back-to-back Father's Day tributes once again prompted discussion about the relationship between Harry and William, whose once-close bond remains the subject of intense public interest.

How Royal Fans and Critics Responded Online

Critics of the Sussexes questioned the photograph Meghan shared, with some alleging on X that it had been digitally altered. 'Daily Mail, it's photoshopped, look at Archie's right heel and Harry's right knee and Lillie looks like she's going to fall over the way her feet are,' one person wrote.

Another questioned Meghan's framing choices, writing: 'Has anyone else noticed that when Meghan posts pictures of herself with family members, she is always in focus, good lighting, and she is the center of the photo?'

Others went further, with one commenter writing that Harry and Meghan's children had been 'deprived of their families.'

Another criticised the continued practice of photographing the children from behind, writing: 'More stupid pictures of the back of the kids head that no one asked to see.'

Supporters of the couple responded warmly, with one fan describing the photograph as 'superb.'

Prince William also received criticism alongside the praise. One royal watcher alleged his photograph with Princess Charlotte appeared AI-generated. Others questioned aspects of the tribute's presentation. Royal supporters, meanwhile, declared their continued backing for the future King and said the late Princess Diana would be proud of him.

Both posts drew hundreds of thousands of interactions online, with the timing ensuring Father's Day 2026 became the latest chapter in the public's enduring fascination with the two families and the distance that has grown between them.