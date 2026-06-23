The former Prince Andrew's long fall from grace has now reached the edge of Antarctica, with New Zealand officials formally reviewing whether to strip his name from a remote 24,278ft plateau that has honoured him for more than 60 years.

The vast Prince Andrew Plateau, part of the Queen Elizabeth Range, was named for him in 1962, just two years after his birth. Today, as Andrew Mountbatten‑Windsor lives largely out of sight and without royal titles, that icy tribute is under scrutiny amid questions over whether it should continue to bear his name.

Prince Andrew Faces Losing His Name From Antarctic Plateau

The former royal, now known as Andrew Mountbatten‑Windsor after being stripped of his royal titles, is facing the possibility that New Zealand authorities could rename the Prince Andrew Plateau, a vast frozen feature in Antarctica that was named after him in 1962, just two years after his birth. The move would mark another symbolic blow to a man whose standing within the Royal Family has collapsed in recent years.

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The plateau sits within Antarctica's Queen Elizabeth Range and rises approximately 24,278 feet above sea level. It was named during an era when geographical features across the region were being dedicated to members of the British Royal Family. Nearby glaciers and landmarks continue to honour other royals, including Princess Anne and the Prince of Wales.

According to reports, the review was triggered after a member of the public suggested that Andrew's name was no longer appropriate, given the scandals that have engulfed him over the past decade. Documents released under New Zealand's Official Information Act show officials have been examining whether Buckingham Palace would need to be consulted before any name change could proceed.

Officials reportedly considered replacing Andrew's name with that of another royal family member but ultimately decided to explore either assigning an entirely new name or leaving the plateau unnamed. A final decision is expected later this year.

Andrew Mountbatten‑Windsor's Ongoing Downward Spiral

The potential loss of the Antarctic landmark comes amid what royal commentators describe as an increasingly isolated existence for Andrew. Once a prominent working royal who represented Britain around the world as a trade envoy, he has largely disappeared from public life following controversies surrounding his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

His downfall accelerated in 2019 when he stepped back from royal duties. In 2025, King Charles initiated a formal process removing Andrew's remaining royal titles, honours and privileges, while also requiring him to leave Royal Lodge, his long‑time Windsor residence. Buckingham Palace announced he would thereafter be known simply as Andrew Mountbatten‑Windsor.

Earlier this year, Andrew made headlines again when he was arrested and questioned on suspicion of misconduct in public office as part of an investigation linked to allegations involving confidential government documents and Epstein. Andrew has denied wrongdoing and was later released while investigations continued.

Since leaving Royal Lodge, Andrew has reportedly been living a quieter life away from the public spotlight. Reports suggest his social circle has shrunk, while royal insiders claim he remains largely cut off from the institution he once represented.

For many observers, the possible renaming of the Prince Andrew Plateau is more than a geographical update. It represents a symbolic reflection of how dramatically Andrew's fortunes have changed. Once honoured with landmarks, military appointments and royal titles, he now faces the prospect of losing yet another reminder of his former status.