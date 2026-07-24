The Duchess of Sussex has given royal watchers a fresh look into her home life by sharing brand-new snapshots of her two young children online. Fans were quick to react as both Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet appeared remarkably grown-up during a candid family moment. The rare update offers a brief glimpse at how fast the young royals are growing up away from the public eye.

Meghan Markle made a surprise return to Instagram on Thursday, fresh off a trip to the UK, to post brand-new pictures featuring Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Markle posted a series of travel highlights from her summer break with Prince Harry and their kids, simply captioning the post 'Summer Holiday ☀️'. The opening slide captures the couple enjoying a dinner date, with a candid black-and-white picture showing Markle, who turns 45 on 4 August, laughing alongside a beaming Harry.

Rare Family Photos Delight Royal Fans

Her post featured a collection of holiday snapshots, from stunning views to memorable regional stops along the way. Most notably, the mother-of-two included a few rare glimpses of her children—seven-year-old Archie, and Lilibet, who turned five on 4 June.

In one picture, Markle is seen strolling towards the beach hand in hand with her daughter along a sandy track. A separate image captures Harry and the children splashing in the clear shoreline waters, with Markle looking on from the sand in a black one-piece costume and trainers.

Archie and Lilibet Look All Grown Up

The real standout moment came with a picture of Archie holding a tree branch as he strolled along a lush, green path, taking in the sunset. Despite being captured from behind, the young royal is noticeably taller than when the couple last published pictures of their children. A similar snapshot shows Lilibet in a floral sundress, trailing just behind her father and brother through a leafy grove.

Further along in the post, Harry is seen tossing Lilibet into the air during a pool session, while another shot shows Archie in an aircraft cockpit, playfully taking on the role of pilot.

Markle also included a picture of herself relaxing in the sun next to Mamma Mia, their senior rescue beagle, one of two family dogs alongside Pula, a black Labrador adopted back in 2018.

Inside the Sussexes' Summer Holiday

Although the Sussexes have kept their exact holiday destination under wraps, a picture of a menu from O Melidense—a seaside restaurant in Melides, Portugal, gives a subtle clue.

For several years, reports have linked the couple to Melides, a coastal spot south of Lisbon dubbed the 'Hamptons of Portugal,' with persistent rumours suggesting they bought a holiday home there, though neither has ever addressed the claims.

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The area is also familiar territory for the family, as Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, own property at the nearby CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club.

Royal Family Reunion After the Holiday

Following their summer getaway, Prince Harry and Meghan travelled to the UK with their children for a meeting with King Charles. Buckingham Palace confirmed the family came together at Highgrove, marking the King's first reunion with Archie and Lili since their visit for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

These subheadings keep the focus on the Instagram photos and Archie and Lilibet—the main promise of the headline—while naturally covering the rest of the article.