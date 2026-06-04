The Princess of Wales made an unannounced public appearance on Tuesday evening as she joined King Charles III and Queen Camilla at a reception marking the 125th anniversary of Cancer Research UK.

Held at St James's Palace, the event brought together researchers, clinicians, volunteers and campaigners involved in cancer research and treatment. The appearance was Catherine's first public engagement since her two-day visit to Italy in May and comes as she continues a gradual return to public duties following her cancer diagnosis and treatment.

The reception was particularly notable because it marked the first major cancer-focused engagement attended jointly by the King and the Princess since both publicly disclosed cancer diagnoses in 2024. While Catherine announced she was in remission in January 2025, the King continues to undergo treatment.

Read more Is King Charles Cancer-Free? Monarch Reportedly Undergoing 'Very Expensive' Experimental RNA Treatment Is King Charles Cancer-Free? Monarch Reportedly Undergoing 'Very Expensive' Experimental RNA Treatment

Royal Support for Cancer Research

King Charles hosted the reception in his role as patron of Cancer Research UK, a position he has held since 2024. The event officially launched the charity's 125th anniversary year and highlighted its work in cancer prevention, diagnosis and treatment.

During the evening, members of the Royal Family met scientists, healthcare professionals, fundraisers and volunteers connected to the organisation. Guests were also shown displays demonstrating advances in cancer research and medical technology.

Cancer Research UK says its work has contributed to major improvements in cancer survival rates over recent decades, supports research into more than 200 forms of the disease and has helped contribute to a doubling of cancer survival rates in the UK over the past 50 years. According to figures highlighted by the Royal Family, eight in 10 people receiving cancer drugs in the UK today receive treatments developed by or with the charity.

Thank you @CR_UK for 125 years of life-changing research. 🎗️🔬



The King and Queen, accompanied by The Princess of Wales and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, have hosted a reception to mark the charity’s landmark year.



Cancer Research UK, of which His Majesty is Patron, works… pic.twitter.com/UewWOAsS2R — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 2, 2026

First Joint Cancer-Focused Event Since Diagnoses

The Princess's attendance attracted particular attention because she has reduced her public schedule in recent months while prioritising her health and family commitments.

Catherine revealed in March 2024 that she was undergoing treatment for cancer before announcing in September that she had completed chemotherapy. In January 2025, she confirmed that she was in remission.

The King announced his own cancer diagnosis in February 2024 and has continued carrying out public engagements while receiving treatment. The reception also underscored the personal connection both senior royals have to the charity's work following their own cancer diagnoses.

Meeting Supporters and Researchers

The reception featured exhibits showcasing advances in cancer prevention, diagnosis and treatment, as well as the charity's contribution to medical research over the past 125 years.

The Princess spoke with a number of guests during the reception, including people connected to cancer awareness and fundraising efforts. Guests at the event included broadcaster Davina McCall, singer Ronan Keating and his wife Storm Keating, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

The sweet moment yesterday when Ronan Keating tells the Princess of Wales he loves William and Catherine responds ‘So do I!’ 🥺🥰 pic.twitter.com/sOtUD4nz7J — Belle (@RoyallyBelle_) June 3, 2026

For the occasion, Catherine wore a red patterned dress by Rodarte, accompanied by ruby and diamond jewellery. Several fashion publications noted that she had previously worn the earrings at other significant royal engagements, although Kensington Palace did not comment on any symbolism behind the jewellery selection.

The event brought together senior members of the Royal Family, researchers, clinicians and charity supporters, while also marking another step in the Princess of Wales's gradual return to public duties.