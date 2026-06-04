Honeywell's quantum computing subsidiary Quantinuum raised £1.25 billion ($1.68 billion) in its US initial public offering on Wednesday, pricing 28 million shares at £44.55 ($60) each, and securing what is now the largest public listing ever completed by a dedicated quantum computing company.

The final price came in above the marketed range of $53 to $55 per share, and the share count was upsized from the 26.5 million originally offered, Reuters confirmed. The deal values the Broomfield, Colorado-based firm at roughly £11.58 billion ($15.6 billion) based on outstanding shares in its filings.

Quantinuum is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq on 5 June under the ticker symbol 'QNT', with J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley acting as lead underwriters.

504 Times Revenue: The Numbers Behind the Valuation

Quantinuum posted revenue of just £22.9 million ($30.9 million) in 2025, up from £17.1 million ($23 million) the prior year — a figure that puts its IPO valuation at roughly 504 times trailing sales. The company simultaneously recorded a net loss of £143 million ($192.6 million).

More recent quarterly figures paint an even starker picture. In the three months to March 2026, revenue fell to £3.86 million ($5.2 million), down from £14.18 million ($19.1 million) a year earlier, while the net loss for that quarter alone widened to £101.4 million ($136.6 million), according to company filings cited by The Quantum Insider.

Bookings, a measure of signed contracts that may convert into future revenue, reached £58.9 million ($79.3 million) for the year.

Demand That Kept Growing

Investor appetite forced Quantinuum to revise terms multiple times. The company initially filed in May to raise approximately £779 million ($1.05 billion) at a valuation of roughly £9.43 billion ($12.7 billion), planning to sell about 21 million shares at $45 to $50 each. It then lifted the range to $53-$55 and expanded the offering to 26.5 million shares before the final pricing blew past all of those estimates. Unlike several other quantum firms that reached public markets through SPACs, Quantinuum pursued a traditional IPO — a route that typically involves more extensive regulatory scrutiny.

Analysts at Wedbush said the listing could ripple across the broader sector. 'We expect Quantinuum's valuation and early share-price action to set the tone in the first day or two of trading, and to ripple across listed peers, particularly in light of the strong cross-correlation of quantum asset prices,' the brokerage wrote in a note.

The valuation places Quantinuum as the second most valuable publicly traded quantum company behind IonQ, which carries a market capitalisation of roughly £20 billion ($27 billion). D-Wave Quantum follows at around £8.2 billion ($11 billion).

Government Tailwinds and Honeywell's Stake

Federal backing has added momentum. Last month, the Trump administration announced plans to take £1.49 billion ($2 billion) in equity stakes across nine quantum computing companies — part of a broader push to maintain US leadership in a technology viewed as strategically critical for cybersecurity and national defence.

Quantinuum was separately selected for funding under a tentative agreement with the US Commerce Department, potentially receiving £74.3 million ($100 million) to develop its trapped-ion quantum systems, CNBC noted.

Honeywell, which commands a market capitalisation of roughly £111.4 billion ($150 billion), will retain about 48.1 per cent of Quantinuum's combined voting power once the offering closes. Cambridge Quantum, the UK-based firm whose 2021 merger with Honeywell's quantum division created the company, will hold around 32.5 per cent. Founder Ilyas Khan remains the largest individual shareholder, with a personal stake valued at more than £1.49 billion ($2 billion) at the offering price.

As a full-stack company, Quantinuum builds both quantum computing hardware and software. Its systems are based on trapped-ion technology, which uses electrically charged atoms controlled by electromagnetic fields to perform calculations. The company counts Airbus, BMW Group, JPMorgan Chase, and Amgen among its customers, and also generates revenue from cybersecurity products and professional services.

The offering is expected to close on 5 June.