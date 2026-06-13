Queen Camilla has allegedly urged King Charles III to 'take down a peg' his 'arrogant' son Prince William, after a furious row over royal tiaras erupted behind palace walls at a Cotswolds wedding last weekend, according to a new report on the Queen Camilla–Prince William rift.

The news came after Peter Phillips, Princess Anne's son, married NHS nurse Harriet Sperling at All Saints Church in Kemble, Gloucestershire, before a reception at Anne's Gatcombe Park estate. For context, the wedding was meant to be a welcome bit of normality for a family still dealing with the fallout from Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's scandals and King Charles' cancer treatment. Instead, insiders claim it exposed a simmering power struggle between Queen Camilla and the future king.

Queen Camilla, Prince William Clash Over Wedding Tiara

Ahead of the wedding, reports suggested tension was already building over whether Harriet Sperling, a non-royal, should be allowed to wear a tiara from the royal collection. According to Closer, Queen Camilla's team blocked the request, arguing that protocol meant Peter Phillips' bride should not be dipping into the family vault.

An insider quoted by the magazine says Prince William was 'furious' that Queen Camilla 'effectively blocked Harriet and Peter from access to the royals' jewellery collection'. William, 43, is said to have wanted his cousin and close friend to at least have the option of a family piece, only for Camilla, 78, to 'flat-out object.'

On 6 June, 2026, Harriet Sperling and Peter Philips wed. The bridal gown was designed by Emilia Wickstead and her tiara is on loan from Pragnell pic.twitter.com/QIfR6ZGoQN — Lady Cecily Neville (@LadyCecilyNevil) June 13, 2026

The row was reportedly intense enough to become a 'heated talking point' in the run-up to the ceremony. In the end, Harriet sidestepped the dispute, choosing a tiara owned by the Pragnell family, the jewellers who made her engagement ring, instead of borrowing from her new mother-in-law Princess Anne's collection.

'Thankfully Harriet opted not to use a tiara from the royals' private collection,' the insider says, arguing her decision 'speaks more about her diplomacy than William or Camilla winning and getting their own way.'

Most senior royals were at the Cotswolds service and reception, including King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and the Prince and Princess of Wales. Prince Harry, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson were not invited, with the day presented as a rare opportunity to celebrate rather than dwell on scandal.

Read more Who Is Harriet Sperling? NHS Paediatric Nurse and Single Mother Marries Peter Phillips Who Is Harriet Sperling? NHS Paediatric Nurse and Single Mother Marries Peter Phillips

Even so, the same source claims the atmosphere between William and Camilla was frosty. 'It was a lovely wedding and everyone did their best to keep the focus on Peter and Harriet, but you could cut the tension between William and Camilla with a knife,' they say. The pair 'barely acknowledged each other' but kept things 'very civil' in public.

At the core of the dispute is a question of who decides who can wear what. Camilla is said to be 'furious' that William tried to overrule her on access to royal jewels for a non-royal bride, seeing it as a straightforward breach of protocol. William, meanwhile, is portrayed as believing those decisions should rest with the King, or with him as heir to the throne, not with a consort who married into the family.

'It's now a moot topic,' the insider says, 'but Camilla is still furious and accusing William of purposely undermining her and breaking protocol.' William, they add, 'doesn't deny' challenging her stance and believes he was 'more than in his rights' to help his cousin.

A Wider Power Struggle Over the Future King

This is not the first time recent briefings have set Queen Camilla and Prince William on opposite sides. In April, royal broadcaster Ian Pelham Turner claimed William did not want King Charles to travel to the United States for 250th centenary celebrations, warning the trip would be too demanding while the King continues cancer treatment.

Pelham Turner alleged that Queen Camilla pushed hard in the other direction, keen that the royal couple should project strength. 'Sources close to the Royal Family have allegedly stated that Prince William was against the couple going to the celebrations as he felt that his father's health was still not the best,' he said, adding that William was 'overruled by Queen Camilla.'

According to Closer's latest insider, Camilla now believes William is 'refusing to take orders' not only from her but increasingly from his father. She is said to be pressing Charles to step in, arguing that his son is already 'acting' like the monarch before his time.

'She's saying William needs to be taken down a peg and should not be challenging her authority the way he did,' the source claims. 'She believes he's far too eager to start calling the shots before his time.'

The insider further claims Camilla has accused William of behaving as if he 'already has the final say and that Charles' reign is merely a formality that needs to be endured before he takes over.'

Buckingham Palace has not commented on reports of a feud between Queen Camilla and Prince William. The claims rest on unnamed sources, as so often with stories of royal tensions.

What is visible is that William has been steadily shaping his own version of the Crown. He continues to lead the Earthshot Prize, which funds climate solutions, and has set out plans to sell around 20 per cent of his Duchy of Cornwall estate to support eco projects and tackle homelessness. Allies present these as part of his broader 'vision for the Crown.'

'William would deny that he's in any rush to rule,' the insider says, 'but he's also very aware of the fact that he will be in charge in the future so he feels like it's his duty to make sure things are running smoothly and that means asserting himself when needed and voicing his opinions.'

'As next in line he feels he has not only the right, but also the responsibility to lead and to correct mistakes where he sees them,' the source adds, predicting that if Charles does deliver the stern talk Camilla is said to want, 'he won't be met with a shred of remorse.'

Even as the palace projects unity, the story emerging from these briefings is of a court where the current queen and the future king are already testing how far their authority can stretch.