Harriet Sperling, an NHS paediatric nurse and freelance writer from Gloucestershire, has officially joined the extended royal family after marrying Peter Phillips, the son of Princess Anne and nephew of King Charles, during a private ceremony at All Saints Church in Kemble on Saturday.

The wedding was attended by senior royals including the king and queen, as well as the Prince and Princess of Wales, marking one of the most closely watched royal family events of the year.

The marriage follows the couple's engagement announcement in August 2025, when Buckingham Palace confirmed that Phillips, 48, and Sperling, 45, had informed their families and received their blessing. At the time, a statement said members of the royal family were 'delighted with the wonderful news of their engagement.'

Their wedding comes after a relationship that gradually unfolded in public view through appearances at major royal and sporting occasions.

From NHS Nurse to Royal Bride

While royal weddings often focus on titles and tradition, Sperling arrives with a story shaped largely outside palace walls. Known professionally as Harriet Sanders, she has worked as a paediatric nurse specialist for the NHS and has also written on parenting and family life.

According to a biography published alongside her writing, Sperling is passionate about early childhood development and helping children thrive. She has also spoken publicly about raising her daughter, Georgina, as a single mother.

In a 2024 article for Christian publication Woman Alive, Sperling reflected on her experience of solo parenting, describing how she and her daughter spent a decade navigating life together. Referencing comments by comedian Katherine Ryan, she wrote that the pair had 'journeyed 10 years with only each other.'

'I liken us to an island and it has often felt hard to imagine anyone joining that island,' she wrote. That personal history was visible during Saturday's ceremony. Georgina played a prominent role in the wedding, accompanying her mother into the church and later serving as one of the bridesmaids.

Sperling's family was also central to the occasion. Her brother, Nicholas Sanders, walked her down the aisle in honour of their late father, Rupert Sanders. Her mother, Mary, and sisters, Louisa and Rebecca, were among those attending.

A Royal Relationship

Phillips and Sperling were first reported to be dating in 2024. According to Hello! magazine, they met through a sporting event attended by their daughters from previous relationships. Their relationship quickly attracted attention as they began appearing together at public events.

Over the past two years, the couple became familiar faces at high-profile gatherings. They attended Wimbledon from the Royal Box, appeared together at Prince William's charity polo matches, and joined members of the royal family at Royal Ascot.

Their appearance in the traditional Royal Ascot carriage procession earlier this year was viewed by many royal watchers as a sign of Sperling's growing acceptance within royal circles.

Phillips also brings family experience into the marriage. He shares two daughters, Savannah, 15, and Isla, 14, with his former wife, Autumn Phillips. The pair married at Windsor Castle in 2008 before divorcing in 2021.

Saturday's wedding reflected the blending of those families. Georgina Sperling, Savannah Phillips and Isla Phillips all served as bridesmaids during the ceremony.

The bride wore a gown designed by Emilia Wickstead, paired with earrings from Pragnell and the Pragnell family tiara. Her shoes were designed by Jimmy Choo. The bridal bouquet featured sweet peas, lily of the valley and myrtle, a flower carrying significance both in her own family and within royal wedding traditions.

Read more Where is Meghan Markle? Marriage Rift Rumours Explode as Harry Enjoys 'Solo Night' at Close Friend's Event Where is Meghan Markle? Marriage Rift Rumours Explode as Harry Enjoys 'Solo Night' at Close Friend's Event

The guest list underlined the importance of the occasion. Among those present were Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall, along with Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and members of the Edinburgh branch of the royal family.

Perhaps the clearest indication of the wedding's significance came from the attendance of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Despite a packed schedule that included the Epsom Derby, the royal couple reportedly travelled by helicopter between Gloucestershire and Surrey to ensure they could be present for both engagements.