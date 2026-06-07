Prince William appeared to dismiss months of 'royal exile' speculation about Princess Beatrice's standing within the royal family on Saturday after the pair were seen sharing an affectionate greeting at the wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling in Kemble.

Photographs from the event showed the Prince of Wales embracing his cousin and exchanging a kiss on the cheek as guests gathered despite wet weather, offering a rare public display of family unity amid continuing scrutiny surrounding Beatrice's branch of the royal household.

The news came after a prolonged period in which Princess Beatrice and her sister, Princess Eugenie, had largely remained absent from major royal gatherings. Their reduced public visibility coincided with renewed controversy surrounding their parents and fresh questions about the sisters' financial arrangements, fuelling claims in some quarters that they had become increasingly isolated from the wider family.

Jack Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice arrive for the wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling pic.twitter.com/yITgrEgiRR — Jerseydeanne (@jerseydeanne) June 6, 2026

Saturday's wedding, however, painted a notably different picture. Images captured during the celebrations showed William greeting Beatrice warmly beneath an umbrella after rain swept across the ceremony. Beatrice returned the gesture with a kiss on the Prince of Wales's cheek while her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, stood nearby holding an umbrella over the couple.

Far from suggesting distance or discomfort, the exchange appeared relaxed and familiar. For royal watchers who have spent months dissecting alleged fractures within the family, the photographs offered tangible evidence that at least some of the reported tensions may have been overstated.

A United Front

The gathering marked the first time Beatrice and Eugenie had been publicly seen alongside several senior royals since the Christmas Day service at Sandringham.

Their absence from subsequent Easter celebrations and commemorative events linked to Queen Elizabeth II's centenary had prompted renewed discussion about their place within the institution. Yet the wedding provided an opportunity for a different narrative to emerge.

Beatrice arrived dressed in an Emilia Wickstead ensemble, accompanied by Mapelli Mozzi, while William wore a dark tailored suit suitable for the countryside occasion. The photographs that followed quickly attracted attention, not because of any dramatic royal development, but because of their ordinariness.

The easy interaction between the cousins contrasted sharply with suggestions that Beatrice had become a marginal figure within royal circles. While public appearances cannot reveal the full reality of private family relationships, they remain among the few visible indicators available to observers attempting to gauge the mood within the monarchy.

Royal Troubles Continue to Draw Attention

The scrutiny surrounding Beatrice has intensified in recent months despite no allegations of wrongdoing being made against her personally.

Attention has instead centred on continuing revelations connected to her parents' association with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Those disclosures have reignited debate about the consequences faced by members of the wider York family and have inevitably placed Beatrice and Eugenie under an uncomfortable spotlight.

Adding to the pressure, reports published shortly before the wedding revealed details of housing arrangements involving royal residences occupied by the sisters.

According to findings cited from the National Audit Office, King Charles has continued to cover rent payments associated with Beatrice's apartment at St. James's Palace and Eugenie's residence at Ivy Cottage within Kensington Palace grounds. The arrangement reportedly originated under Queen Elizabeth II and has been maintained by the king.

Importantly, the funds used for the rent are said to come from the Privy Purse, drawing on income from the Duchy of Lancaster and other private sources rather than taxpayer money.

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Criticism has nevertheless emerged because maintenance and upkeep costs connected to royal properties receive support through the Sovereign Fund, which is publicly financed. Questions have also been raised because both sisters own homes elsewhere and are married to wealthy husbands.

Those debates are unlikely to disappear soon. Yet amid headlines about finances, family scandals and royal privilege, Saturday's images offered a reminder that personal relationships inside the monarchy do not always align neatly with public narratives and that 'they shouldn't be crucified.'

For now, the sight of William greeting Beatrice with evident warmth appears to have challenged one of the more persistent assumptions surrounding her place within the royal family.