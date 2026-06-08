Prince Harry was not invited to cousin Peter Phillips's wedding to Harriet Sperling in Gloucestershire on 6 June, a report says, leaving the Duke of Sussex, 41, in California while senior royals including King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales attended the celebration in the English countryside. The New Idea report says Harry felt the absence keenly, with sources claiming the wedding has only sharpened his homesickness for Britain and his wish for his children to remain connected to his homeland.

The latest claims land against a backdrop of a relationship between Harry and the wider royal family that has remained strained since he and Meghan Markle moved to California in 2020. The report says Harry has continued to speak warmly about Britain in public, including in a November essay in which he wrote about the 'banter of the mess, the clubhouse, the pub, the stands' and described them as part of what makes people British.

That earlier sentiment now sits awkwardly beside the reality of a family wedding he watched from afar, with no seat at the table and no role in the day itself.

Another Family Milestone From Afar

The wedding took place at All Saints' Church in the Gloucestershire village of Kemble, a setting the report describes as old and picturesque, with a sizeable royal turnout. Phillips, 48, and Sperling, 45, were said to have opted for a smaller, more intimate celebration because it is the second marriage for both of them. Even so, the guest list still included some of the family's biggest names, and that detail appears to be where the sting lies for Harry.

According to the source cited by New Idea, Harry was particularly affected when images from the wedding began circulating. 'Harry has never felt more homesick than he did seeing all of Peter's wedding photos,' the source said. The same source added that it hurt all the more because Harry was once close to Peter, with the pair sharing an interest in outdoor pursuits, sport and socialising.

That history matters. Harry attended Peter's first wedding to Autumn Kelly in 2008, which makes this latest absence feel less like a formal diary clash and more like another visible break in a family once knit together by duty, routine and shared occasions. The report does not say Harry made any public comment, and nothing in the piece suggests he has spoken directly about being excluded. The reaction described is therefore the report's account of his private feelings, not a confirmed statement from him.

Harry was in California with Meghan, 44, and their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5. That distance, literal and emotional, is central to the story. It is one thing to miss a wedding. It is another to miss a moment that, to some extent, marks the family carrying on without you.

Homesickness and the Question of a Return

The report goes further, suggesting that the wedding has renewed Harry's desire to return to Britain with Meghan and their children. It says he is increasingly homesick and wants Archie and Lilibet to keep ties to the country where he grew up. That is presented as an insider claim, so it should be treated as unverified rather than established fact.

There is a sharper edge to the story because the wedding was not exactly a closed affair for the entire family. King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales were all invited, according to the report, which makes Harry's exclusion stand out even more. Princess Anne, Peter's mother, was also present, and the source says she was visibly happy on the day and is pleased her son has found lasting love.

None of that is unusual in itself. Families move on, marry, reconcile, and make selective choices about who is there for the photographs. But for Harry, every one of those decisions seems to arrive with a second meaning attached.

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The source quoted by New Idea also claims Harry 'put on a brave face' at home over the weekend, but was still deeply hurt by seeing his relatives together and continuing with their lives. That may be the most human detail in the piece. Whatever the politics around the Sussexes, the old royal machinery keeps rolling, and the picture it presents is not one of reunion but of separation that has become normal enough to be photographed.

Harry wants a return to Britain, according to the same source, but Meghan is still unwilling to make the trip. If that remains true, the family milestone in Gloucestershire may have done more than mark another royal wedding. It may also have underlined how far Harry now stands from the world that once defined him, and how difficult it may be for him to walk back into it.