A Verizon customer has filed a complaint after representatives removed his cellphone insurance without informing him, leaving him unable to claim for his wife's missing device and prompting plans to switch carriers. The incident highlights growing concerns about transparency in the company's device protection programmes and customer service practices.

The customer, posting on Reddit under the username capta1nhtown, revealed that Verizon representatives entirely removed the cellphone insurance from his lines without providing any notification. He and his wife had no knowledge of the Verizon phone insurance removal until his wife's phone recently went missing and they attempted to file a claim to replace it.

Customer Discovers Insurance Missing During Claim Attempt

When they tried to file the claim, they discovered there was no insurance coverage on any of their lines despite believing they had active Verizon phone insurance. The customer stated that his perspective on the US carrier has soured following this troubling experience with their customer service team.

According to Wccftech report, a Verizon customer discovered that representatives removed cellphone insurance from their lines without notification when attempting to file a claim for a missing phone.

Citing what he described as troubling tactics, the customer plans to change carriers entirely rather than continue trusting Verizon with his family's device protection needs. He admitted that his failure to closely examine monthly bills contributed to the situation, as he had been paying for Verizon Wireless Phone Protection, which had since been cancelled without his knowledge.

Another Verizon customer discovered he was being charged monthly for device insurance he never requested after purchasing an iPhone 16 Pro Max directly from Apple, According to a PhoneArena report. Verizon representatives adding the insurance plan to his account without his consent or confirmation.

Similar Complaints Surface Online

Another Reddit user named neverenou recounted a similar experience where Verizon removed their Total Mobile Protection without their knowledge, suggesting this may not be an isolated incident. This pattern of Verizon insurance removed without notification has sparked discussion across customer forums about potential issues with the company's protection plan management.

Verizon's Wireless Phone Protection, now known as Verizon Mobile Protect, allows customers to remove coverage from their account at any time through the My Verizon portal or by calling customer service. However, customers must initiate this cancellation themselves rather than having representatives remove it without consent.

Verizon Mobile Protect Removed Without Consent

The company states that customers can remove Verizon Mobile Protect from their account at any time from the Products and Plan Perks page in My Verizon or by calling or visiting a store. This transparency about cancellation procedures contrasts sharply with the customer's experience of having his phone insurance removed without his knowledge or authorisation.

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Similar cases have appeared on Verizon's community forums, with customers reporting unauthorised charges for insurance they never requested or coverage removed without notification. These grievances suggest a broader pattern of customer service issues surrounding the company's device protection programmes.

How to Check and Cancel Verizon Mobile Protect

Customers who wish to cancel Verizon Wireless Phone Protection can do so online through their account or by calling customer support at 1-800-922-0204. Upon cancellation, they receive a prorated refund of their monthly fee for any remaining coverage period.

Some customers have questioned whether certain practices are deceptive, particularly when coverage is altered without clear notification, especially when representatives make changes without the account holder's knowledge or consent.

Anyone experiencing similar issues with Verizon phone insurance should review their monthly bills carefully and contact Verizon immediately if they discover unauthorised changes to their insurance coverage. In the US, customers who believe their coverage was altered without authorisation can file a complaint with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) or their state's consumer protection office.