Questions are circulating online over whether investigators have secured rapper and singer D4vd's phone following claims that his Discord account briefly appeared active after the arrest connected to the Celeste Rivas murder case.

In the subreddit r/d4vdiots, users reacted with confusion, anger and speculation after screenshots suggested the account may have gone online for a short period.

There is no official confirmation from law enforcement or representatives for the artist. The claims originate from social media users tracking his online activity in real time, with many questioning whether the activity was the artist himself or authorities accessing his devices following arrest procedures.

D4vd Seeminly Online on Discord

The post claimed the account linked to D4vd appeared online briefly, described by one user as lasting 'just for like 20 seconds or smth.'

Some users expressed concern that the appearance could indicate the suspect was still accessing social media. Others suggested a more procedural explanation, including the possibility that investigators or law enforcement may have been reviewing or operating seized devices.

One commenter wrote that the situation was not unusual, arguing that individuals under investigation often remain digitally visible for periods depending on account status and platform activity.

'This is not a surprise. D4vd is an iPad baby, plus he is addicted to the internet just like his friend Aysia. It is not a crime for him to be online. That is probably all he does nowadays,' one commenter said.

Another user questioned whether platforms like Discord should suspend accounts more quickly once serious allegations emerge, though others pushed back, noting that formal legal thresholds typically determine such actions. None of these claims has been independently verified.

Can Police Take Phones Into Custody?

It is quite common for police to take a suspect's phone after an arrest, especially if it may contain evidence relevant to an investigation. Phones are often central to modern cases as they can hold messages, call records, photos, location data and activity from apps such as Discord or Snapchat. However, even when a device is seized at the time of arrest, investigators do not automatically gain immediate access to its contents.

In most legal systems, including the US and UK, a warrant is usually required before the contents of a phone can be searched. The device is treated as highly private, similar to a home or personal papers, and strict rules govern when and how it can be examined.

In some urgent situations, such as when there is a risk of evidence being destroyed or where safety concerns exist, limited access may be permitted sooner, but it is still subject to legal oversight and later review.

Once a warrant is granted, forensic specialists can extract and analyse data from the device in detail, including deleted files and encrypted app activity. As a result, when accounts appear to be 'online' after an arrest, it does not necessarily indicate active use by the individual. It may be due to the device remaining logged in, background syncing or investigator handling during evidence processing.

D4vd's Murder Trial

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D4vd, David Anthony Burke, has recently been arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of murder in the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. Multiple reports say he is being held without bail, and the case is now moving towards review by prosecutors for potential formal charges.

Before the arrest, Burke had already been under intense scrutiny for months. He was considered a target of a grand jury investigation, with prosecutors reportedly reviewing physical evidence, digital records and witness statements to determine whether to indict him.

Recent reporting indicates that prosecutors believe they now have enough evidence to move forward, although formal charges and an indictment process are still pending. His legal team has not yet issued a detailed public response, but previous statements have denied wrongdoing and described him as cooperating with investigators.

The next major step in the case is expected to be a presentation to the Los Angeles District Attorney's office, where prosecutors will decide whether to file murder charges or pursue a grand jury indictment.