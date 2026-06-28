Millions of Americans have abandoned their health insurance after the expiry of enhanced Obamacare subsidies drove premiums sharply higher, according to new federal data.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported on 26 June 2026 that about 19.2 million people held Affordable Care Act marketplace coverage in February, well below the level of a year earlier.

The fall followed the lapse of the pandemic-era premium tax credits at the close of 2025, which pushed yearly costs up steeply for many households. Health policy researchers warn the exodus will probably deepen as 2026 wears on.

The Federal Data Behind The Coverage Decline

The government's own figures, published by the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation, put current enrolment at 19.2 million, a figure the report stresses is still higher than every year before 2024, yet down from 22.1 million in February 2025, a year-on-year fall of about 13%. Measured against the 2025 record high of roughly 24.2 million plan selections, the decline runs closer to 5 million.

The non-profit Families USA calculated that nearly 4 million people dropped marketplace coverage between January and February alone, with more than 5 million fewer enrolled since January 2025.

These plans have become a mainstay for gig workers, farmers, ranchers, hairstylists and others who lack cover through an employer. The new figures matter because they capture the market after the grace period for unpaid first bills had expired, the first official read on how many enrollees simply could not pay. Many of those who vanished from the rolls had selected a plan during open enrolment, then walked away once the bill arrived.

The Trump administration frames the decline differently. Its report attributes much of the contraction to a crackdown on what it calls improper, phantom and fraudulent enrolment, which it estimates peaked at 5.6 million people in 2025.

Officials say their integrity measures removed or blocked roughly 2.9 million enrollees who should not have been receiving subsidies, while another 2.6 million suspect enrolments remain, including more than a million without a social security number. 'This dramatic decrease of millions of Americans losing health insurance is the result of deliberate decisions by the President and Congressional leaders,' Families USA executive director Anthony Wright countered in a statement.

Why Premiums Doubled When The Enhanced Credits Lapsed

The enhanced premium tax credits began under the American Rescue Plan in March 2021 and were later extended by the Inflation Reduction Act before expiring at the end of 2025. About 22 million people relied on them last year. When they disappeared, the average enrollee's annual premium payment more than doubled, climbing roughly 114% from about £700 ($888) to £1,500 ($1,904), according to KFF.

The sharpest pain fell on households just above the old eligibility ceiling. For consumers over the so-called subsidy cliff, the Urban Institute and the Commonwealth Fund found the average annual premium jumped to about £6,690 ($8,500) in 2026 from roughly £3,460 ($4,400) the year before.

KFF's Cynthia Cox told the Associated Press that 'real people lost their health insurance coverage' as 'millions of people faced double or even triple digit increases in their premium payments.' A KFF survey fielded in early 2026 found that 9% of the previous year's enrollees had become uninsured.

Lower-income enrollees still qualify for the ACA's original subsidies, but middle earners who had only become eligible under the enhanced credits now face the full, unsubsidised price. Analysts at KFF and Georgetown say the price shock, not fraud, best explains the bulk of the loss.

What Comes Next For The Obamacare Marketplace

The contraction looks set to accelerate. KFF projects average monthly effectuated enrolment could slide to about 17.5 million, and possibly as low as 16.5 million, down from 22.3 million in 2025, broadly matching a Congressional Budget Office estimate of a 25% market contraction.

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The CBO had earlier pencilled in average monthly enrolment of about 16.9 million for 2026. The Urban Institute and the Commonwealth Fund expect 7.3 million people to leave the marketplace, around 5 million of whom would become uninsured, with adults aged 19 to 34 accounting for nearly half of that increase.

Economists caution that an outflow of younger, healthier customers could set off a self-reinforcing 'death spiral,' leaving an older and costlier pool that drives premiums higher still. The subsidies became the flashpoint for the longest government shutdown in US history last autumn, after Democrats tied federal funding to their extension before relenting.

The House later passed a three-year extension with backing from several Republicans, yet the measure has stalled in the Senate, where the GOP is pressing for enrolment restrictions such as income caps and a ban on zero-dollar premiums. Affordability now ranks among voters' leading worries heading into November's midterm elections.

With premiums still rising and Congress deadlocked, the only real question now is how much further the marketplace will shrink.