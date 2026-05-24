A routine broadcast from the grounds of the United States executive mansion transformed into a high-security emergency on the evening of 23 May. Security personnel initiated immediate lockdown procedures after a rapid succession of gunfire echoed near the complex. Police quickly locked down the nearby streets, stopping all traffic to set up a tight perimeter.

The sudden commotion cut off several press updates happening across the designated media zones. Correspondents stationed outside the building abandoned their equipment to seek immediate refuge within the reinforced sections of the property.

Sudden Gunfire Disrupts the North Lawn Broadcasts

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For decades, the section of grass facing Pennsylvania Avenue has served as a premier backdrop for television networks. Journalists often utilise this exact spot to broadcast evening updates live to their viewers. Saturday started out as just another 'normal day,' right up until the sudden security breach completely changed the mood.

Selina Wang, the senior White House correspondent for ABC News, was among the media personnel operating outside during the incident. She was actively recording a segment for digital platforms when the sound of weapons discharging broke the quiet.

One reporter actually managed to catch the exact moment the danger became clear. You can see Wang in the video doing her normal reporting just before the sounds of the scuffle interrupt her broadcast. She reacts instantly, ducking down for cover the second she realises how serious things are getting.

Unfolding Security Protocols and Immediate Lockdowns

The US Secret Service has thorough backup plans for whenever they hear possible threats near the residence. Officers posted all over the grounds reacted the second they heard the shots. Their main goal, as always, is to contain the danger straight away.

Armed teams swarmed the area, blocking off every entrance to the complex in a matter of seconds. Security guards quickly ushered the exposed press crew away from the open lawns and into designated safe zones.

They ordered journalists to get out of the vulnerable outdoor areas right away. Evacuated correspondents mainly took shelter in the press briefing room. Officials insisted that all media staff stay locked down in this room whilst tactical teams checked out the situation outside.

I was in the middle of taping on my iPhone for a social video from the White House North Lawn when we heard the shots. It sounded like dozens of gunshots. We were told to sprint to the press briefing room where we are holding now. pic.twitter.com/iqdQwh4soq — Selina Wang (@selinawangtv) May 23, 2026

How Social Media Captured the Washington Altercation

With their usual broadcast gear temporarily left behind, reporters turned to their phones to get the word out. Social media quickly became the main way for journalists to let people know they were safe and to report on what was happening.

Wang utilised her online platform to share her direct experience of the event. Detailing the suddenness of the threat, she provided a clear account of the moments following the initial noise.

'I was in the middle of taping on my iPhone for a social video from the White House North Lawn when we heard the shots,' Wang stated. 'It sounded like dozens of gunshots,' she continued, describing the volume of the discharge. Concluding her update, she noted, 'We were told to sprint to the press briefing room where we are holding now.'

FBI is on the scene and Secret Service is responding to shots near the White House grounds.



The President is currently at the White House.



I was in the middle of taping from the White House North Lawn when I heard what sounded like dozens of gunshots fired nearby.



We… pic.twitter.com/XFP7QcmSiZ — Selina Wang (@selinawangtv) May 23, 2026

Heightened Vigilance Following the Weekend Security Breach

Incidents involving weapons discharge near the perimeter require extensive investigations by federal authorities. Investigators now have to carefully analyse the surrounding city blocks to figure out exactly where the projectiles came from.

The local metropolitan police are working closely with federal agents to lock down the wider neighbourhood. As recent media reports pointed out, this joint effort helps make sure the nearby districts remain 'completely secure.'

The quick thinking of the security team successfully prevented anyone in the press corps from getting hurt. Authorities are still keeping a very close eye on the perimeter to keep everything under control.