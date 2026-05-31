A dispute over former President Richard Nixon's biography at the Smithsonian Institution's 'America's Presidents' exhibit has spiralled into a political controversy after President Donald Trump's longtime ally, Roger Stone, urged the POTUS to fire everyone at the museum. The row centres on a description at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery that incorrectly stated Nixon was impeached following the Watergate scandal.

The error was later acknowledged and corrected, but not before critics accused the institution of misrepresenting a pivotal chapter of American history. Among the most vocal was Roger Stone, a self-described Nixon admirer whose political career was heavily influenced by the former president.

Roger Stone's Fury Over 'Lie' In Smithsonian Nixon Display

Read more POTUS Branded Watch Spells 'Rump' Instead of 'Trump,' Leaving a MAGA Supporter's Wife in Tears POTUS Branded Watch Spells 'Rump' Instead of 'Trump,' Leaving a MAGA Supporter's Wife in Tears

Stone reacted strongly after learning about the disputed exhibit text, sharing criticism on social media and calling for sweeping action against museum staff.

'President Trump should fire everyone at the Smithsonian about this lie,' he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). He did not stop there; he also wanted the names of those involved in the blunder to be made public. 'More importantly, make the list of those responsible public,' Stone added.

The post quickly attracted responses from supporters and critics alike. One user commented that they 'always had this feeling' that those working in the museum 'are equally bad if not downright evil' but they just 'can't prove it.' However, they also could not 'shake the feeling either.'

Another user suggested, 'Don't fire anyone, just stop the funding.'

Stone's reaction is consistent with his long-standing admiration for Nixon. The political strategist has frequently described the 37th president as one of his political inspirations and has written extensively about his career and legacy.

Stone, a New York Times best-selling author, published the books 'Nixon's Secrets: The Rise, Fall, and Untold Truth about the President, Watergate, and the Pardon' in 2014 and 'Tricky Dick: The Rise, Fall, and Rise of Richard M. Nixon' in 2017.

President Trump should fire everyone at the Smithsonian about this lie. More importantly, make the list of those responsible public. https://t.co/kiPIopW1u4 — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) May 31, 2026

Smithsonian Moves To Fix Nixon Error After Public Pressure

Jim Byron, the President and CEO of the Richard Nixon Foundation, called out the museum for the false impeachment claim. In a letter to the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery, which he shared on X, Byron congratulated them on the opening of the 'America's Presidents' exhibit and asked them to correct its biography for Nixon.

Byron pointed out a portion of the biography that falsely claims about Nixon's impeachment, which reads: 'However, investigations into a break-in at the Watergate complex and the subsequent cover-up resulted in Nixon's impeachment on the charges of obstruction of justice, abuse of power, and contempt of Congress. In 1974, he became the first President to resign.'

Byron argued and clarified that 'President Nixon was never impeached.' According to him, Nixon resigned on 9 August 1974, 'before the House of Representatives had voted on any article(s) for impeachment.'

'The earlier, replaced, label did not include this error. I trust you will take immediate steps to correct this mistake, lest the many visitors to the handsome new gallery are misled about the 37th President,' Byron added.

I trust that the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery @smithsoniannpg will take immediate steps to correct this mistake, lest its many visitors are misled about the 37th President. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/kyBOIYS6Y7 — Jim Byron (@jimbyron_) May 27, 2026

Two days later, Byron posted an update on X stating that the gallery is 'fixing the label about President Nixon.' He also thanked the Smithsonian for taking the necessary actions.

The Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery @smithsoniannpg is fixing the label about President Nixon. Thank you! — Jim Byron (@jimbyron_) May 29, 2026

Richard Nixon's Presidency Remains One Of America's Most Debated Legacies

Nixon served as the 37th president of the United States from 1969 until his resignation in 1974. Before winning the presidency, he served as vice president under President Dwight D. Eisenhower and was a prominent figure within the Republican Party.

His administration is remembered for several major achievements, including opening diplomatic relations with China, advancing détente with the Soviet Union, and establishing the Environmental Protection Agency. Nixon also won a landslide re-election victory in 1972.

However, his presidency became overshadowed by the Watergate scandal, which involved a break-in at the Democratic National Committee headquarters and subsequent efforts to conceal the administration's involvement. Facing near-certain impeachment in the House of Representatives, Nixon resigned before a full House vote could take place.

That distinction remains central to the current controversy. While impeachment proceedings were underway, Nixon was never formally impeached by the House, making the Smithsonian's original wording historically inaccurate.