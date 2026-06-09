Prince Harry is reportedly struggling to understand why the Royal Family would undo the extensive renovations he and Meghan Markle made to Frogmore Cottage, with an insider claiming he believes the move was designed to send a message. The Duke of Sussex allegedly feels that the decision to strip their trace from the residence they once considered home in London is a deliberate act to 'hurt him' and disrespect his wife.

According to Closer, Prince Harry is said to be blindsided by reports that changes made to the Windsor property during his and Meghan's residency are being removed years after they were asked to vacate the home. The reported development comes as Harry continues efforts to rebuild ties with his family and explore the possibility of bringing Meghan and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to the UK in the future.

Why Harry Reportedly Views The Frogmore Plans As A Personal Attack

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An insider told Closer that Harry views the reported plans as a direct blow, particularly as he believed he was making progress in discussions about returning to Britain with his family. While he acknowledges the property no longer belongs to them, the source said he remains emotionally attached to the home because Queen Elizabeth II gifted it to them and because he and Meghan carefully renovated it.

Additionally, Harry reportedly struggles to understand the decision from a financial perspective. After spending approximately £1.8 million ($2.4 million) on renovations, which he later repaid himself, the source said he sees little reason to reverse the upgrades that made the property more modern and liveable.

'He and Meghan both believe it's being done out of sheer pettiness because financially it makes no sense. They spent a lot of money and made the place more modern and liveable; Harry says the only reason he can see to tear it apart, is to spite them,' the insider said.

'He fully believes there are people in his family that orchestrated this to purposely hurt him, whether they will admit that or not.'

However, per broadcaster Helena Chard, the cottage has been empty for several years, and the renovations are for practicality. One idea being considered is dividing it back into separate homes for occupancy. The overall aim of the proposals is to ensure the property is used again in the future.

Frogmore Cottage: Harry and Meghan’s £2.4 million revamp set to be reversed https://t.co/DUpXeNaK2z pic.twitter.com/ug6LMluPpC — Standard News (@standardnews) May 28, 2026

Why The Reported Changes Feel Disrespectful To Meghan Markle

The reported changes are not only hurtful to Prince Harry; he also reportedly finds them disrespectful to his spouse, Meghan Markle. The former actress played a leading role in redesigning the property. The Invictus Games founder believes removing those alterations sends an unwelcome signal to his wife at a time when he hopes she may eventually feel comfortable enough to return to the UK.

'Even if it isn't being done out of spite, which he struggles to believe, Harry is taking it as a very loud show if disrespect and so is Meghan. She spearheaded all the changes; it was really her design for the most part, so it would be impossible for her not to take this personally,' the tipster added.

The source claimed the reported changes have done little to encourage Markle to return to the UK. While Harry still hopes she will join him on future visits, he reportedly understands her reluctance and does not view the situation as a welcoming gesture from his family. Thus, the move is making it even more challenging for Prince Harry to bring his entire family back to his home country.

'It's so incredibly frustrating for him because every time news like this comes out it makes it infinitely harder for him to feel good about bringing her home. It doesn't help that no one has reached out to offer reassurance or explain what's going on. Maybe if they were in the loop, it wouldn't be as upsetting,' the source added.

How Frogmore Cottage Became The Sussexes' Former UK Base

The late monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, gifted Frogmore Cottage to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ahead of their 2018 wedding. The couple moved into the property in 2019 after extensive renovations transformed the Grade II-listed residence into a family home.

The refurbishment became a source of public scrutiny because it was initially funded through the Sovereign Grant. However, Harry later repaid the renovation costs in full, amounting to approximately £2.4 million (around $3 million), according to CNN.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex lived at Frogmore Cottage for a relatively short period before stepping back from royal duties in 2020 and relocating to North America. In 2023, they were asked to vacate the property, ending their formal connection to what had once been intended as their UK base.

The latest reports surrounding the cottage have reignited discussion about the couple's relationship with the Royal Family. It appears that the Sussexes are still emotionally invested in the property they once occupied, while the royals are focusing on ensuring the residence is used in a more practical way.